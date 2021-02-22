Vocal Gumbo Celebrates Birdland with BIRD IS THE WORD Live

Since its inception in March 2020, Vocal Gumbo - the brainchild of respected and trusted singer/arranger/producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) - has blossomed into a stunning monthly music festival where the music community comes together (virtually) to inspire and entertain. Calling all around the world to living legends, Grammy winners and up-and-coming superstars, Siegel and Kinhan are producing one-of-a-kind musical collaborations and curating incredible DIY, at-home performances while clubs and concert venues are shut down.

The livelihoods of touring musicians, club owners, technicians, and venue staffers have been thwarted by the pandemic and Vocal Gumbo strives to keep the music happening, keep the bills paid, and keep the hope alive that one day we'll be venturing out to a clubs and experiencing the magic of live music together once again.

This month, Vocal Gumbo is joining forces with Gianni Valenti and Jim Caruso to celebrate Birdland - one of New York City's most iconic venues. Ten percent of ticket sales will go towards Birdland's GoFundMe campaign, set up to ensure the "Jazz Corner of the World" survives this pandemic and continues to provide a home for world-class musicians and music lovers for years to come. The concert will premiere LIVE on Moment House Saturday, February 27 at 8 PM ET and will then be available ON DEMAND for 24 hours.

Vocal Gumbo Episode 12's Star-studded cast features Veronica Swift & Emmett Cohen, Karrin Allyson, Ann Hampton Callaway, Darius de Haas & Tedd Firth, Alicia Olatuja, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch, Romero Lubambo, and a very special collaboration with The Manhattan Transfer & New York Voices featuring renowned tapper Ayodele Casel and young artist, Joie Bianco.

