BLOOD/LOVE Cast Will Perform at Broadway Sessions

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ben Cameron's long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, March 12th, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight cast members from the Off Broadway company of Blood/Love- The Vampire Pop Opera. The company will be performing directly after their evening show.

Blood/Love cast members scheduled to perform are Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M Ramirez, Nya, Malik Bilbrew, Erika Zade, Morgan Reilly, Kailin Brown, Taylor Marie Scott, Jazz Washington, Ava Noble, Coleman Cummings, Aliya Rose and more! The evening will also feature performances by up and comers Samantha Zugnoni, Camden Brown, Kiera Wilson and Caleb Andrew Knowles.

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends showstopping vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain't your grandad's cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.