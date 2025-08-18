Vanessa Williams to Return to 54 Below with New Show in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome back Vanessa Williams, fresh from starring in The Devil Wears Prada on the West End, on February 16 – 21 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Aug 18 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, Aug 22 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

Vanessa Williams returns to 54 Below with a new show all about love. Get ready while she takes you to The Comfort Zone on a musical stroll down memory lane.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Vanessa can currently be seen headlining the West End musical adaptation of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada, in which she stars as the iconic Miranda Priestly. On Broadway, she has appeared in The Trip to Bountiful, Sondheim on Sondheim, After Midnight, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Into the Woods, and POTUS. Her numerous screen appearances include starring roles in the hit films Eraser and Soul Food and the television shows “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Queen of the Universe,” among many others.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings, and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony® nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards, and 3 Satellite Awards.

She is one of the world’s most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world.

Photo credit: Photo by Mike Ruiz