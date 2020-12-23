VIDEO: CABARET CORNER PRESENTS Richard Jay-Alexander

Richard Jay-Alexander is an American Broadway producer and director. He served as Executive Director of the New York City office of producer Cameron Mackintosh, known for productions including Les Misérables, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Oliver! and Putting It Together. Jay-Alexander ran Mackintosh's North American operations for twelve years.

His recent directorial credits include the concert versions of Les Miz in 2008 and Guys and Dolls in August 2009, both at the Hollywood Bowl. He has also staged concert productions for performers such as Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lea Salonga, Polly Bergen, Russell Watson, Il Volo, Il Divo, Norm Lewis, Debby Boone, Mary Cleere Haran, Roslyn Kind, Melissa Errico, Betty Buckley, Donny & Marie Osmond, Ricky Martin, Well-Strung, Melora Hardin, Jennifer Leigh Warren, and others.

Jay-Alexander is a long time board member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

