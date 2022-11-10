VICKIE & NICKIE'S HOLIDAY SLEIGH RIDE! is Coming to The Cutting Room This December

The well-known, hilarious musical-comedy sister duo, Vickie & Nickie, are back live and in person with their seasonal show, Vickie & Nickie's Holiday Sleigh Ride! The high energy, offbeat act pulls into The Cutting Room in NYC for one night only on Saturday, December 10th at 6pm.

During this celebration of the holiday season "Minnesota-style," the multi-instrumental, singing housewife sisters will entertain with side-splitting interpretations of your favorite holiday tunes and pop songs, wacky originals, fun family stories, social commentary, improve and audience participation. Created, written and performed by real life sisters Lisa and Lori Brigantino, the fast talking Midwestern moms will get you in the holiday spirit all while accompanying themselves on many different instruments including acoustic and electric guitars, keyboard, accordion, saxophone, ukuleles, percussion and more!

The Brigantino sisters have performed a number of Vickie and Nickie shows to rave reviews: Jenna Esposito of Broadwayworld.com says, "The talented Brigantino sisters put on a show unlike any other - their characters are complete, well-rounded, and immensely entertaining, and their musical talent is undeniable!" Downtown Express says "The kitschy duo are not only funny character comediennes, but very talented musicians, each of them switching off on numerous different instruments over the course of a set." Music Connection Magazine concludes"..."With thick accents and hammy presentation, they're half concert, half comedy performance art...Most notable is the duo's multi-instrumental proficiency...Anybody seeking a smile would do well [to see] this twisted pair. What they have is both unique and brimming with good-natured playfulness."

The creative sisters have written and performed over 10 full length "Vickie & Nickie" shows to date including sold out performances of their holiday shows at The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Dixon Place and other NYC venues as well as several regional theatre performances, at the including the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta, NY. In addition, Vickie and Nickie have made appearances in many variety and comedy shows in NYC including: Sundays at Seven Comedy Night at the Irish Arts Center, Kim David Smith's Vauxhall Kabarett at Vlada, Danny Leary's Variety Extravaganza at Comix, The Talent Show Brand Variety Show at The Gershwin Hotel, Listen To This at The 92nd St. Y/Tribeca, Becky Donohue and Danny Leary's The Cocktail Show at Don't Tell Mama, and The Rocha Dance Theatre's Glamour Bash at Galapagos in DUMBO. Most recently, the Brigantino sisters produced their first season of webisodes called "Vickie & Nickie Flickies." The first 5 episodes can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/vickieandnickie with more episodes coming in the new year.

Lisa and Lori Brigantino have been performing together musically since they were children. Lori (Vickie) is an actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist. Her acting credits include The Last Nickel at The NYC International Fringe Festival, Trials & Fibs Off Broadway at The Soho Playhouse and several Off-Off Broadway plays and independent films. Lisa (Nickie) is an award-winning singer/songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist. The sisters regularly perform Lisa's original songs at regional clubs, coffeehouses, house concerts and festivals. Lisa was an original member of the all girl Led Zeppelin tribute band, Lez Zeppelin (bass, keyboards, mandolin), and toured internationally with the band. She left the band in 2009 to focus on her own original music.

Vickie & Nickie's Holiday Sleigh Ride is created, written and performed by Lisa Brigantino and Lori Brigantino and co-directed with Broadway veteran, Susan Haefner. Show time is Saturday, December 10th at 6pm sharp (5pm doors). The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016. Tickets are $25 plus fees in advance or $30 at the door plus a $25 food/drink minimum. Under 21 with a parent or guardian. Run time is approximately 75 minutes. To purchase advance tickets go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208715®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvickieandnickie.com%2Fshows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information about Vickie & Nickie, visit: https://vickieandnickie.com/