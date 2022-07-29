Troy Iwata, Naomi Rodgers & More to Join F MICHAEL HAYNIE: INTO THE UNKNOWN at 54 Below

F Michael Haynie (Wicked, Carrie, Dogfight), currently leads the First National Tour of Disney's Frozen the Musical as Olaf. For one night only, they are back by popular demand for a special concert engagement! F returns to their second home, 54 Below, after multiple sold-out solo concerts and over twenty-five 54Below appearances! F Michael Haynie: Into the Unknown will mark F's return to their first love, New York City. The show will feature songs from their musical in development, Victory City, originals, spicy covers, with special guests, and their signature contemporary sound. Special guests include Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, Netflix's Dash and Lily), Naomi Rodgers star of the upcoming National Tour of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Maleah Joi Moon (Tiktok Star), Grace Aki (To Free a Mockingbird), and Alyssa Kim (Frozen). F Michael Haynie plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 30th, 2022 at 7 pm. There is a $25-$35 main dining room cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. The concert will also be live streamed to watch from the comfort of your home! Tickets for the in-person concert and LIVESTREAM are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Link for Tickets

MORE ABOUT F Michael Haynie:

(they/them) "Haynie infuses the perfect combination of heart and uniqueness" - Theatre Sensation Broadway: Wicked, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Off-Broadway: Carrie (MCC), Dogfight (Second Stage), and others. Regional: Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Ogunquit), Found (PTC). TV/Film: Peter Pan LIVE! (NBC), Not Fade Away (Paramount). Tour: First National Tour Disney's Frozen. Music and comedy troupe: The (M)orons with Alex Brightman, Drew Gasparini, and Andrew Kober. TikTok/Twitter/Instagram: @fmichaelhaynie

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Photo credit: Curtis and Cort