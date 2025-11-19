Travis Moser Brings New Show to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYC based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser returns to the historic Laurie Beechman Theatre with his new show, Mixtape. Travis, along with musical director Drew Wutke, creates the ultimate mixtape live on stage. Mixtape features band new arrangements of songs by the likes of Stephen Sondheim, Bob Dylan, Rodgers and Hart, Judy Collins and many more!

"My love of curating the perfect mixtape setlist comes from my days mowing grass in middle school and burning the songs to CD (ever heard of it!?) to listen to while I was working," said Moser. "I can't wait to share my current mixtape live on stage at the Laurie Beechman Theatre where I made my cabaret debut many years ago!"

Last summer, Travis debuted an early version of Mixtape exclusively aboard Sea Cloud Cruises' Sea Cloud Spirit, performing for guests during the line's Cultivated Cabaret Journey along the Adriatic Sea. Travis and Drew will return to Sea Cloud Cruises this summer for another exclusive engagement, with details to be announced soon

Travis will be joined by a few very special guests who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at City Winery, Feinstein's/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country. Most recently, Travis made his international debut aboard Sea Cloud Cruises, performing his solo show from Venice, Italy, down the Croatian Coast and back to Venice, Italy. His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold. For more information on Travis, check out www.TravisMoser.com!