Tracie Thoms, Jenn Colella and More to Perform at 54 Below in June

Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Tracie Thoms, Jenn Colella and more.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – JUNE 1 & 29 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn. The performance on June 1 will feature Bootsie LeFaris, Thee Suburbia, and Diana Taylor.

The performance on June 29 will feature host Kiki Ball-Change, Castrata, Melisma, and Norma Tears.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALICIA WITT – JUNE 1 AT 7PM

Actor/singer-songwriter Alicia Witt is thrilled to return to 54 Below, following her debut show, Spending Christmas with Alicia Witt, last December. A classically trained, award-winning pianist, Alicia brings her original music – described as ‘sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals in the Carole King/Billy Joel vein’ (Philadelphia Inquirer) – to 54 Below along with a selection of never before heard songs.

Witt starred in last summer’s smash hit movie Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage. She has also starred in nine Hallmark Christmas movies, many of which feature her original songs; Witt’s full length self-produced Christmas album, I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You, came out in November 2024. Additionally, Witt has performed on film, TV and stage for four decades. She held a spot on the Billboard Top 30 Radio Chart for 5 weeks with 2021’s piano power ballad “Chasing Shadows.”

Witt played singer Autumn Chase on ABC’s “Nashville;” she performs several songs throughout season four. She can also be seen playing the piano in David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks in 1990 – a role she reprised in the return in 2018. Alicia’s skills on the piano were also worked into her character, Zoey, on the sitcom “Cybill” (1995-1998) and in the film Playing Mona Lisa (2000).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? BROADWAY CHARACTERS SING SONGS THEY’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO- PART 6 – JUNE 1 AT 9:30PM

What if Jenna Hunterson sang the Grammy winning song “Slim Pickins” by Sabrina Carpenter, about not being able to find a good man for herself? What if Elphaba and Glinda sang “I Will Never Leave You” from Side Show, right before they said their goodbyes forever? Join us for an exciting evening of What Ifs as your favorite characters sing songs that they’ve never sung before, all while interacting with characters that they usually never get the chance to speak to. Come see familiar and new faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our sixth installment of this series, while you ponder the question, What If?…

Created and music directed by Jorden Amir. Featuring Faith Alhadeff, Angelina Amato, Jordan Barrow, Bryson Battle, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Ellie Fishman, Isabela Garcia, Catie Gorton, Callie Henrysen, Grace Hodgett Young, Cooper LaMontagne, Lizzy Legregin, Isabel Leoni, Abby McDonough, Juliette Ojeda, Mikayla Renfrow, Nadia Jewel Vito, Ayden Weinstein, Alyssa Wray, Maeve Zamuner.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES TURNS 54: A (KIND OF) BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – JUNE 2 AT 7PM

Multihyphenate composer, arranger, and music director extraordinaire James Stryska is returning to 54 Below… for the 54th time!

Recounting iconic and heartfelt moments from their previous 53 concerts, come witness a setlist of James’s greatest hits from concerts like 54 Sings: The Glee Version and the Now That’s What I Call Broadway! series. Featuring some of the 500+ people James has worked with ranging from Broadway actors, West End actors, and his former lovers… this concert will feature original arrangements, some original music, and stuff you can only hear when Stryska is at the keys.

Plus, it’s June and he’s queer… so be an ally! Don’t be homophobic! Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Featuring Delaney Brown, Nick T. Daly, Cara Rose DiPietro, Megan Dwinell, Joomin Hwang, Makena Jackson, Jacobi Kai, Micaela Lamas, Pablo David Laucerica, Kyra Linekin, Eric May Liu, Katryna Marttala, Jackson Mizell, Johanna Moise, Molly Oldham, Ren Parker, Erin Ramirez, Carolina Rial, Justin David Sullivan, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Rixey Terry, Cole Thompson, and Brian Vaulx Jr..

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRESTON J. HENDERSON: THE LIVING ROOM SESSION – JUNE 2 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

From traveling around the country with the hit Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud to easing on down the road with The Wiz on Broadway, Treston J. Henderson has landed right here at 54 Below to bring you a night of pure musical joy! The Living Room Session is an intimate, soulful evening inspired by the magic of singing right at home. Step into the warmth of Treston’s living room in his cozy NYC apartment where the music flows freely, and every song tells a story. With a powerhouse voice and an eclectic setlist spanning from Gospel to Broadway and R&B, Treston and musical director Rashad McPherson will take you on a journey through songs from shows such as Ain’t Too Proud, The Wiz, and works from various gospel legends. Whether you’re a fan of Broadway showstoppers, soul-stirring gospel, or smooth R&B grooves, this is a night you won’t want to miss. Get ready to sit back, relax, maybe even shout, and walk away experiencing an evening of great music, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable performances from him and a few of his closest friends!

Featuring Gregory C. Banks Jr., Raven Chareal’, Jay Copeland, T’Arica Crawford, Shayla Brielle G., Jeremy Kelsey, and Montria Walker.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, Keyanna Hutchinson on guitar, music director Rashad McPherson on piano, and Criston Oates on bass.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: ME & BETTY (AKA LAUREN BACALL) – JUNE 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams premieres his brand new show, Me & Betty (AKA Lauren Bacall)!

Join us as Lee Roy reminisces with stories and songs about his up-close-and-personal relationship with the legendary star Lauren Bacall. He knew, worked with, and loved Lauren Bacall… but when they were alone, she was Betty Joan Perske from the Bronx! Book now for the inside scoop!

The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. Now join us for Lee Roy’s newest evening of unforgettable stories and songs!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTS OF LOVE: THE SONGS OF JASON ROBERT BROWN – JUNE 3 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night of exploration of different forms of love through the lens of Jason Robert Brown’s incredible musicals! This revue will bring songs from 13, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County, Parade, Songs for a New World, Mr. Saturday Night, and more to the famed 54 Below stage, featuring a cast of Broadway’s present and future stars. Don’t miss this “Opportunity” to hear your favorites from JRB’s expansive songbook in a brand new way! Music direction by Darrick Brown. Produced by David Rosenthal (Matilda The Musical). Hosted and produced by Nina Osso. Assistant directed and hosted by Lily Lindstrom.

Featuring Darrick Brown, Bridget Byrnes, Elena Farley, Peyton Ávila Herzog, Liesie Kelly, Lily Lindstrom, CJ Martinez, Sarah Mesibov, Nina Osso, Madeline Ritter, David Rosenthal, Sydney Shuck, Nadia Jewel Vito, and Kaylie Wood.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEIL BERG’S 101 YEARS OF BROADWAY: A BENEFIT PERFORMANCE FOR MARQUIS STUDIOS – JUNE 4 AT 7:30PM

An All-Star Broadway Concert that you won’t want to miss! Neil Berg’s 101 Years of Broadway features dazzling Broadway stars performing hits from Broadway musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Motown: The Musical, and Jekyll & Hyde. Join us at 54 Below for an evening of songs to benefit Marquis Studios, an arts education nonprofit serving public schools throughout New York City.

The event will also feature a pre-show Cocktail Reception and a 3-course Dinner provided by the culinary team at 54 Below. Please note that Supporter-level tickets do not include dinner.

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

Benefactor Table (4 Seats): $1,000. Benefactor Ticket: $250. Supporter Ticket: $100.

TO ALL THE TENORS I’VE LOVED BEFORE: A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 5 AT 7PM

To All The Tenors I’ve Loved Before: A Pride Month Celebration brings a queer touch to your Golden Age favorites, contemporary ballads, and song cycle duets. This show will celebrate the journey of identity and flip well-known songs on their head to show new perspectives. To All The Tenors I’ve Loved Before is an evening of singing what you want to whom you want, no matter the original context. Come celebrate queer joy and coming into (and coming out for) yourself! Directed by Shelby Phillips and produced by Rachael Kinser. Music direction and piano by Richard Lowenburg.

Featuring Cate Elise Goddard, Stephen Gordon, Scott Healy, Lauren Henriques, Walter Higginbotham, Amelio Kirshon, Lawson Lewallen, Marcus McGee, Bea Mienik, Meag O’Meara, Shelby Phillips, Stevie Reynolds, Gabriela Santana, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE – JUNE 5 AT 9:30PM

James Feinberg & Matthew Dylan Rose are back at 54 Below with Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table, an evening showcasing some of their favorite songs from across their catalogue, performed by their “Round Table” of friends and veterans from on and off-Broadway. The concert will feature works from a variety of their musicals, Doctor Glas: A Musical Play and The Oldenburg Suite (a 2022 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist and 2019 New York Musical Festival Winner), a selection of standalones, and previews from two new shows in development. Directed by Matthew Berzon.

Featuring Matthew Berzon, Skyler Fortgang, Hawley Gould, Cate Hayman, Morgan Higgins, Chibueze Ihuoma, Meghan Kelly, Elijah Lyons, Sandra Okuboyejo, Oliver Prose, Carson Stewart, Nina White, and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRACIE THOMS – JUNE 6 & 7 AT 7PM

The performance on June 7 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tracie Thoms, star of the film and Broadway production of Rent, the hit TV series, “9-1-1,” and more, returns to 54 Below! Join us for an updated version of her sold-out 2017 show, which was hailed as “captivating and soulful” by BroadwayWorld. Hear some of her favorite songs by beloved performers like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, John Legend, and Bonnie Raitt. Tracie will share her special stories and memories from a long and successful career in TV, film and on Broadway in these two exciting shows!

Her Broadway credits include Rent, the Tony®-nominated revival of Falsettos, Stick Fly, and Drowning Crow.

Featuring special guest Tony Award® winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Rent, Flawless, La Cage Aux Folles).

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 54ONYS: 54 CELEBRATES THE TONY AWARDS – JUNE 6 AT 9:30PM

It’s Tony Awards® season, and what better way to fall down the rabbit hole of past Tony performances than with your favorite 54 performers! Produced by Annie Brown and Lain Walls, join us for Tony Awards® trivia, recreations of your favorite performances with New York’s rising performers, a 54ony Award, and our very own- original- 54ony opening number! From Les Mis to Shucked and from Gypsy to Falsettos, join us as we sing, tap our toes, and pregame for the Tony Awards® like never before!

Featuring Braden Allison, Sam Anctil, Anthony Cangiamila, Madison Capizzi, RJ Christian, Layla Hope Clarke, Addison Clover, Olivia Enciso, Van Eveslage, Nova Gomez, Noah Horowitz, Katie Howard, Amparo Sagun Kelso, Bea Mienik, Ben Orzell, Maxwell Parmelee, Kaden Potak, Lila Prince, Jake Rizzi, Will Tully, Luke Weber, and Charity Williams.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JUNE 7 & 21 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel. The performance on June 7 will feature John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Steven Martella, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on June 21 will feature John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Demiah Latreece, Jillian Mitchell, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE ANNUAL TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY TO BENEFIT 54 BELOW – JUNE 8 AT 6:30PM

It’s the Great White Way’s biggest night and you’re invited to celebrate at a 54 Below. Join us in Broadway’s Living Room and celebrate theater’s most glamorous event at our annual American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards® Viewing Party to Benefit 54 Below.

Portion of the proceeds from this evening will go towards 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy Program, allowing us to open our doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on our large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners.

Back by popular demand, all guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony® Award Winning predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses. The night will be hosted by 54 Below’s very own Macon Prickett.

Your tax-deductible donation includes a specially curated three-course dinner and a welcome glass of wine.

Bar Seating: $125 (includes $2 in fees). Bar Rail Seating: $175 (includes $2 in fees). Main Dining Room: $225 (includes $2 in fees). Ringside: $275 (includes $2 in fees). Premium: $325 (includes $2 in fees). Donation may be partially tax deductible. Value of goods & services is $50.

JENN COLELLA: OUT AND PROUD – JUNE 9 & JULY 14 AT 7PM

Following her recent sold out 54 Below engagements, Tony® nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below with her special PRIDE show!

Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include Suffs, If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COWFOLK: THE GAY RODEO MUSICAL – JUNE 9 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a boisterous evening featuring songs from Queer Cowfolk, the gay rodeo musical! Bear Kosik and Lani Madland have created a celebration of LGBTQ pride. Experience the world premiere live performance of the multiple-award-winning song “What I’m Saying,” as well as “The First Drag Queen Rodeo Clown,” “Purple Mini Rental,” “Lonely After Forty,” and more, including, of course, “The Rodeo Has Come to Town!” Featuring a young electrifying cast, this concert is presented by Bearly Designed Productions, with musical direction by Sue Maskaleris and production management by Jay Michaels Global Communications. This is a world premiere live performance.

THE PLOT: The weekend for the International Gay Rodeo Association event in suburban Denver arrives. As the evening and weekend unfold, Ron makes a move on Marty who is also eyed by Dolly. Rebecca and Tina become engaged and demonstrate what a healthy relationship looks like. Derik and Dane alternately complain to Gurney and Brace about never having found the right one while chasing Paul for NSA sex. Fred keeps trying to demonstrate he still loves Ron unsuccessfully until Ron discovers he’s the one who needs to change his attitude about the relationship. Hi-yo Silver!!!

Emceed by Lisa Donnett and Erich W. Schleck. Featuring Allison Calabrese, Anthony Castellano, Lisa Dennett, Farid Garofalo-Germes, Laura MacLean, Andrew McNamara, Candice J. Templeton, and Erich W. Schleck.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE JUDY GARLAND’S 103RD BIRTHDAY, FEAT. ALYSHA UMPHRESS & MORE! – JUNE 10 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to salute Judy Garland, the most iconic of all icons, on her 103rd birthday. Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Judy is known, from MGM to Carnegie Hall & beyond! Sikes’s Garland tribute shows have earned two BroadwayWorld Awards and The New York Times said, “The performance — less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her method of belting – was a hit with audiences and critics alike.” He has performed tributes at 54 Below to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, and has been touring in his duo show, The New Belters, with Nicolas King.

On this celebratory birthday evening, Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform some of Judy’s duets which are instantly recognized and some guests will belt out their own versions of Judy’s best-loved standards. He will appear with a full seven-piece band. Music direction by Phil Reno.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Charles Busch, Jeanna de Waal, Nicolas King, Jon-Michael Reese, and Alysha Umphress.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DOUGLAS LADNIER: DIAMONDS – THE GREATEST HITS OF NEIL DIAMOND! – JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Neil Diamond will not appear at this performance

Emmy nominated songwriter, Broadway baritone, and critically-acclaimed, award-winning singer Douglas Ladnier performs the greatest hits of the legendary American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, featuring iconic, timeless songs like “Sweet Caroline,” “I Am . . . I Said,” “Forever In Blue Jeans,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Love on the Rocks,” and many more.

Neil Diamond’s iconic career, with hits that cascaded from one decade into the next for half-a-century, is a musical lightning rod. His songs speak to every generation, and Douglas Ladnier not only conjures the Diamond’s charisma, he brings a rich and resonant brilliance, making the songs come alive all over again.

It will be produced by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has produced more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing show for Michael Feinstein. Douglas has appeared in many of Scott’s legendary concert events, including Broadway by the Year and Broadway Unplugged at The Town Hall, and 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! at 54 Below.

This will be the New York premiere of Douglas Ladnier: Diamonds – The Greatest Hits of Neil Diamond! Fans of Neil Diamond will not want to miss this special event.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELEGANCE & LEGACY: CELEBRATING THE MABEL MERCER FOUNDATION – JUNE 11 AT 6:45PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join the Mabel Mercer Foundation in celebrating two remarkable milestones: its 40th anniversary and the 125th year of Mabel Mercer’s legacy.

Founded in 1985 by Donald F. Smith, the nonprofit Mabel Mercer Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the intimate art of cabaret, its timeless songbook, and the enduring influence of Mabel Mercer (born 1900). Renowned for her distinctive interpretive style, exquisite phrasing, and profound emotional connection to lyrics, Ms. Mercer helped shape the American songbook and inspired iconic artists like Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Tony Bennett.

This remarkable evening unites a brilliant lineup of artists who have illuminated the Foundation’s stage over the years — many supported by Donald Smith and some who had the privilege of knowing Mabel Mercer personally. Performers include Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Bryan Eng, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Madalynn Mathews, MOIPEI (Mary, Maggy, and Marta), Lee Roy Reams, Steve Ross, Craig Rubano, and KT Sullivan — with Jon Weber on piano and Steve Doyle on bass.

The Foundation’s artistic director, KT Sullivan, and managing director, Rick Meadows, will share stories from the rich history of the Mabel Mercer Foundation — and, most importantly, to toast to the bright future of cabaret. You won’t want to miss what should be a magical evening of music and merriment!

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

Main Dining Room Seating: $300 ($100 tax deductible). Premium Seating: $500 ($300 tax deductible). Libations, Hors d’Oeuvres, & Light Buffet will be provided.

NEW MUSICAL! THE WORLD STILL NEEDS YOU, BORIS YELTSIN! – JUNE 11 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a raucous and irreverent evening featuring the songs of The World Still Needs You, Boris Yeltsin! In an unforgettable celebration of this bold and satirical new musical, experience show-stopping numbers like “Wanna Feel Real,” “9-12-ish,” “Demons Out,” and “Make Your Move” like never before! Featuring Grammy Award-winning actor Zachary James plus an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Evan Mack, Josh McGuire, and Christopher Mirto, with direction by Jen Wineman (Dog Man the Musical, FIVE, That Parenting Musical).

In a Houston grocery store in 1989, capitalism meets communism when soon-to-not-be-laughingstock-of-Russia Boris Yeltsin makes an impromptu stop on his U.S. tour. Between checkout dreams, closeted security guards, and a lot of vodka, the world is about to change—through song, dance, and absolute chaos. Filled with quintessential Texans and tons of product placement, this musical is a love letter to living your dream, roasting everyone on the political spectrum, and the awesomeness of the 80s. Spoiler alert: Yeltsin ends Communism.

With a rocking four-piece band and a cast of Broadway’s best, this is one concert you don’t want to miss!

Featuring DeShawn Bowens, Olivia Brice, Grammy Award winner Zachary James, Kennedy Kanagawa, DeLaney Westfall, Jonathan Raviv, Charlie Roppolo, and Markia Smith.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA MANCHESTER | FIFTY THREADS: AN ARTIST’S JOURNEY – JUNE 12 – 14 AT 7PM

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester returns to 54 Below with Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey, reflecting on her five-decade career, celebrating her 20 plus albums, and sharing stories along the way. A Native New Yorker, Melissa holds the distinction of being the first singer ever to have two Academy Award-nominated songs in the same year (“Through The Eyes Of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same Oscar telecast.

Melissa was most recently seen in the national tour of Funny Girl as Mrs. Brice, has also starred in the national tours of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Music Of The Night and Song And Dance, and created the role of Maddy, the title character’s mother, on the NBC hit TV series “Blossom.” Nominated for a Grammy in 1980 for “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” she won the Grammy Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Melissa has composed music for the animated features The Great Mouse Detective and Lady And The Tramp II, the sequel to the Disney classic. In addition to composing the scores for the theatrical musicals I Sent A Letter To My Love and Sweet Potato Queens, Melissa also co-wrote the radio mainstays “Midnight Blue,” “Come In From The Rain,” and “Whenever I Call You Friend.” In November 2021, Melissa was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $134 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES GAGA – JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

Lady Gaga will not appear at this performance.

54 Goes Gaga is a cabaret featuring the transcendent music of Lady Gaga. This show pays tribute to Lady Gaga and her new album by arranging her songs into the intoxicating styles of musical theater. Taking a page from Gaga’s evolving artistry, this cabaret transforms songs from all eras of her career, such as “Disease,” “Telephone,” and “You and I.” Every Broadway and Gaga fan will be entertained as a fresh new take on her music is performed by fresh new artists. Lady Gaga is a musician who has always loved her fans for who they are, and this timely cabaret allows her Broadway fans to celebrate her in the best way they can!

Produced by Dre Shapiro.

Directed by Jonathan McLawhorn.

Music direction by Nick Sienkiewicz.

Featuring Gloria Alcalá, Anania, Whitley Armstrong, Nyx Berry, Lauren Dodds, Bea Effay, Mack Farrar, Amanda Gomes, Ava Masias, Sekou Nance, Isa Peña, Jesse Pike, and Jason Sekili.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ETERNAL SUNSHINE DELUXE: BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD – JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

Experience Ariana Grande’s most recent album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, live and in concert at 54 Below! Hear her masterful harmonies and beautiful lyrics as a group of artists performs each of the songs from the album in the order they were released. Prepare to hear popular songs such as “Yes, And?,” “Eternal Sunshine,” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” accompanied by a full band. Travel with us through the album as we explore what it means to experience the complexities of life and relationships while staying true to yourself.

Directed and produced by Juliana Rose Smith. Music direction by Shailen Patel Braun. Joined by Sophie Rose Epstein on violin/viola, Elizabeth Mandell on bass, and Sam Novotny on drums.

Featuring Tyrese Shawn Avery, Christopher Aviles, Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Kalusha Brutlag, Julia Kim Caldwell, Maggie Cox, Sara Gordon, Liv Howell, Rachel Jancarek, Lola Lama, Savanna La Selva, Elijah Maston, Angelina Mercurio, Natasha Miñoso, and Cullen Parrish.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF PRIDE WITH ROBIN FIERCE! – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

From “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” season 15, Robin Fierce returns to 54 Below to debut, A Night of Pride with Robin Fierce! Take a trip down memory lane as she recounts her coming out. While sharing stories about her queer journey, she’ll take this opportunity to highlight some of her favorite songs and queer artists, in this fully live sung experience. Taking place right in the middle of NYC Pride season, let’s celebrate all that we are, remember how far we’ve come, and the work still needed to be done. And who better to do that with than a stunning singing drag queen, honey!?

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – JUNE 15 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Ron Abel. Featuring George Bugatti, John Easterlin, Ryan Knowles, Lily Librach, Steven Martella, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RESTAURANT BY AMY POUX AND TRUDY POUX – JUNE 15 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Step into Nona’s Supper Club, where the Abalafia family restaurant is reopening its doors for a grand celebration. As a specially invited guest, YOU (the audience) taste the food, enjoy the music, and are immersed in this unforgettable evening. But behind the festive atmosphere, the family has one nearly impossible goal: convincing Nona—their beloved matriarch—that she can retire and pass the restaurant on to them.

You’ll meet: Twyla – Nona’s determined 20-something grandchild, fighting to save the crumbling family business. Cesar – Nona’s deeply flawed son, whose past has finally caught up with him. Miranda – The eldest grandchild and a certified drama queen. Theo – Twyla’s childhood crush, showing up at just the wrong (or right?) time. Christina – The fast-talking hostess who keeps the night moving. Jerome – The imposter French chef whose credentials are… questionable. Steve – The hunky bartender, whose love for Miranda drives him insane.

Flashing between past and present, The Restaurant weaves the story of Matilda “Nona” Abalafia as an immigrant single mother building a dream from nothing, and the family determined to keep her legacy alive. With an electrifying original score—from infectious pop anthems to show-stopping ballads, and a delicious dinner, this is an evening audiences won’t forget!

Directed, written, and co-composed by Amy Poux. Associate produced by Jennifer Sabin. Music produced, co-composed, and arranged by Dean Jones. Music direction by Russell McCook.

Featuring Leonisa Ardizzone, Allegra Coons Miranda, Ashton Fariello, Ryan Fogler, Danielle Palumbo, Trudy Poux, Tucker Poux, and Adam Tomei.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WE THE PEOPLE: A CELEBRATION OF TRANS STORYTELLING, JOY, AND RESILIENCE – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

Trans stories (and theatre) are more important now than ever before, and 54 Below is proud to highlight trans storytelling with We The People. This brand-new concert features an all trans cast sharing their experiences through song and speech, all while celebrating trans joy and resilience. Featuring a wide variety of music from Broadway and beyond and produced by Reese Brooks, We the People highlights the importance and impact of queer voices. Join this cast for an unforgettable evening of heartfelt and inspirational storytelling!

Producer Reese Brooks (he/xe) is a multi-hyphenate creative who strives to create art that highlights queer and trans voices. Their performing and producing acts have been critically-acclaimed on platforms such as Cabaret Scenes and Theater Pizzazz; his most recent concert Nonbinary Finery (54 Below) having been nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Special Event. Past performers of Brooks’ shows have accrued credits from both television (CBS, Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon) and stage (Lincoln Center, Broadway’s Town Hall, 54 Below).

Produced and directed by Reese Brooks (he/xe).

Music direction by JQ Welch (she/her).

Featuring Olivia Billings, Reese Brooks, Sophia Byrd, Blanca Del Loco, Grant Evan, SkittLeZ Ortiz, Clover Pujols, Flower Estefana Rios, Sushma Saha, and Danielle Troiano (a.k.a. D’LOURDES).

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – JUNE 16 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Billy Stritch.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION – A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 16 AT 9:30PM

In celebration of Pride Month, join us at 54 Below for a special night of the most flamboyant, unapologetic, and fierce Broadway tunes sung through a queer lens from musicals such as Rent, Smash, Death Becomes Her, and more! You will sing and dance along to Broadway hits such as “Take Me or Leave Me,” “They Just Keep Moving The Line,” and “Alive Forever.” This will be a night full of stunning New York City performers and vocalists reimagining musical favorites and taking you on a journey through the ages of the funniest, saddest, and most inspiring broadway music. Channel your inner queen or king and get ready to slay the night away with us!

Produced by David Medina. Music direction by Louis Josephson.

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth, Antonyio Artis, Sami Blake, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Addison Clover, Olivia Conti, Fernando Garcia, J. Giachetti, Antione Gray Jr., JQ Hennessy, Louis Josephson, Malea Kimberly, Cameron Krauss, Markus Mann, David Medina, Kaleb Sells, and Anania Williams.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STEPHANIE POPE: LIVIN’ IT UP! – JUNE 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

MAC Award nominee and veteran of eleven Broadway shows, Stephanie Pope returns to the New York cabaret stage for the first time in 10 years with her solo 54 Below debut titled Stephanie Pope: Livin’ It Up! Through her take on songs from Broadway’s Hadestown and Sunset Boulevard, Broadway shows she has appeared in, including Jelly’s Last Jam, Fosse, and Kiss of The Spider Woman to songs by Billy Porter and India Ari, plus tunes from her critically acclaimed solo CD, Now’s The Time To Fall In Love, Stephanie boldly shares her journey back to the cabaret stage complete with stories and anecdotes from her time on and backstage with Broadway legends like Chita Rivera and Bob Fosse. Directed by Tony Award® winning Broadway legend Ben Vereen, with music direction by 54 Below favorite Ian Herman, along with multi-instrumentalists David Silliman on drums and percussion and Nygel D. Robinson on bass and vocals, it’s a night you don’t want to miss…10 years in the making!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit BC/EFA. $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RALPH OSCAR SELBY: NOT GETTING MARRIED TODAY – JUNE 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After a sold out performance of the concert version of his original musical Two Princes, Ralph Oscar Selby is beyond excited to come back to 54 Below with his solo show debut Not Getting Married Today. In this personal exploration of his own life, Selby will sing a variety of love songs from musical theater, film, and Disney alike as he recants his thirty years on the planet and how he genuinely thought he would be married at this point. He invites everyone from the engaged, married, divorced and of course single to join him as he does his best to make you laugh and maybe cry as he sings of romantic, familial, and platonic love. A night to remember, one not to miss!

Music directed by Drew Wutke. Stage direction by Lexie Greenberg. With special guest Will Van Moss.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DANCERS OVER 40 CELEBRATES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF CHICAGO – JUNE 18 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

“In fifty years or so, it’s gonna change you know…” one thing that will never change is the staying power of one of Broadway’s ultimate classics: Kander and Ebb’s Chicago. In this celebration, for which part of the proceeds will go to Dancers Over 40, cast members from the 1975 Broadway premiere and the 1996 Broadway revival will tell tales and sing songs to pay tribute to Bob Fosse, Chita Rivera, Ann Reinking, Gwen Verdon, and the other legends who had a hand in the musical’s creation.

The event will be produced by Dancers Over 40 and Charles Kirsch and musically directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Marsha Bagwell, Fred Barton, Candy Brown, Gregory Butler, Cheryl Clark, Dylis Croman, Paige Davis, Gene Foote, Gary Gendell, Mindy Cooper Grenke, Melora Hardin, Michael Kubala, Tony Award® winner James Naughton, Lenora Nemetz, Kristen Faith Oei, Michon Peacock, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, Michelle R. Robinson, David Sabella, Monica Tiller, Candace Tovar, Tony Award® nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams, and more stars to be announced!

Hosted by Golden Globe nominee and former Roxie Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Chicago). Directed by former Velma Stephanie Pope (Pippin, Fosse, Chicago), with assistant direction by former Velma Mamie Duncan-Gibbs (Kiss Me, Kate, Joseph…, Chicago).

For 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For 9:30pm performance: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GEORGE YOUNG: SINGIN’ AND SWINGIN’ – JUNE 19 AT 7PM

“The pulse of George’s singing and the trio swinging makes you feel good and allows you to forget your problems.” – William C. Rhoden

Renowned jazz vocalist George Young brings his signature smooth vocals and timeless swing to the stage for a night of unforgettable music. A swinging jazz-and-blues singer who has graced countless clubs throughout the tri-state area, George makes his 54 Below debut with George Young: Singin’ and Swingin’, featuring selections from his debut solo album. His velvety voice—reminiscent of legends like Joe Williams, Nat King Cole, and Lou Rawls—breathes new life into Broadway classics and beloved standards. This elegant evening will feature music from West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Sophisticated Ladies, and Porgy and Bess, evoking the golden era of the Harlem Renaissance. With a sound that transports audiences to the days of the Apollo and the Savoy, George delivers a show brimming with sophistication, romance, and swing. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance that will leave you uplifted and swinging all night long!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZALAH VALLIEN: THE VOICE WITHIN – JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

The Voice Within is a brand new and unforgettable solo show showcasing the powerhouse talent of Zalah Vallien (Galileo: A Rock Musical), a rising star who’s already taking the world by storm.

From her unforgettable appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to singing the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden and gaining over 10 million engagements on TikTok, Zalah’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Join her in an intimate evening at 54 Below featuring her signature blend of soul, pop, and R&B, along with an exclusive, never-before-heard original song as she journeys through her blossiming career, sharing personal stories of her rise to fame and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

Whether you’ve followed her on TikTok or are discovering her for the first time, The Voice Within will be a night of pure talent, authenticity, and unforgettable music. Produced by Jantzen Theatricals, with production assistance by Hunter Luedde.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO SINGS SONDHEIM – JUNE 20 & 21 AT 7PM

The performance on June 21 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Stephen Sondheim is the musical north star of Tony®-nominated Broadway star and writer Melissa Errico. In a sparkling evening of his sublime songs side by side with engaging stories of his craft and life, Errico’s admiration for her friend and teacher — she refers to his wisdom and inspiration as “life-saving, sheer joy, giving us all creative courage ” — is always evident. This 2-night only New York engagement is a preview of her upcoming concert hall debut in London.

Melissa worked with Stephen Sondheim on productions of Sunday in the Park with George, John Doyle’s hit production of Passion, and Do I Hear A Waltz? at City Center. She played the Baker’s Wife in a concert run of Into The Woods. She has sung Sondheim on PBS, “Finishing The Hat” for Poetry In America, and on her own filmed solo special. She sang and spoke a tribute to him in her Carnegie Hall debut in 2022 with The New York Pops. She has made two all-Sondheim albums, with a third on the way. Musical direction by Tedd Firth.

Featuring Tony winner Len Cariou (original Sweeney in Sweeney Todd) on June 21 only. Jazz trumpet star Bruce Harris (“one of 5 young jazz musicians you should know”- Wynton Marsalis) is featured in the jazz quartet. Also joined by David Finck on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums.

“Sondheim in the City, Melissa Errico’s tribute to Sondheim’s urbanity, feels like a New York house tour of thrill and heartbreak. Errico, one of Sondheim’s deepest-hearted yet lightest-touch interpreters, evokes both the city and cabaret style at its best. You can almost hear the martini glasses clink — and shatter.”

– The New York Times

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHER & CHER ALIKE: THE HIT SONGS OF AN ICON – JUNE 20 AT 9:30PM

Cher will not appear at this performance

She is “The Goddess of Pop” who has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. More to the point, she has been a star, always in the limelight, for her entire adult life. She has had five number one singles — we’ll sing them all — and twenty-two songs in the top 40 (we’ll sing a lot of those, of course, as well). Come out and dance the night away as we journey through the songbook of the incomparable artist simply known as Cher. We’ll rock the pop in this show about her legendary history and her unforgettable hit songs leaving you grooving well into the night as the “Beat Goes On.”

Produced, directed, and written by NYC’s famed impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Avery Bank, Reese Brooks, Melissa Burke-Manwaring, Laura D’Andre, Natalie Douglas, Melanie Puente Ervin, Toni Huegel, Emily Iaquinta, Valentina Perdido, Luana Psaros, Kelli Rabke, Kara Vito, and Chelsea Lee Wheatley.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY – JUNE 24 – 28 & 30 & JULY 1 – 3, 5 & 6 AT 7PM

The performance on June 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 11-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

$139.50 cover charge (includes $14.50 in fees). $187 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $202 premium fees (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF ALEX BECHTEL – JUNE 24 AT 9:30PM

Alex Bechtel, composer/lyricist of Penelope (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival & Signature Theatre DC), and The Appointment (The New York Times, Vulture, TimeOut NY “Best of 2019,” and The New Yorker “Best of 2023”), makes his 54 Below debut with The Songs of Alex Bechtel. Drawing on his vast body of work, Bechtel and a series of special guests will perform original songs from his past, present, and future musicals. You’ll laugh, get a song or two stuck in your head, and understand why his business cards read: “Alex Bechtel | Songs that make people cry.”

Featuring special guests Kendal Hartse, Grace McLean, Aaron Ricciardi, Tiffany Topol, and more stars to be announced! Also joined by Josh Machiz on bass and Hiroki Matsuura on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NIGHTS ON BROADWAY: A BEE GEES TRIBUTE – JUNE 25 AT 9:30PM

In this thrilling tribute here at 54 Below, Broadway-caliber vocalists take the stage to deliver the Bee Gees’ legendary hits with exceptional vocal power, precision, and harmony. This show will feature high-energy performances of timeless songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “To Love Somebody,” and many more! Produced by Nicolas Fernandez and Landry Champlin, with music direction by Jane Best (Suffs), complete with Broadway talent bringing these iconic songs to life in a concert setting, this tribute will deliver a powerful, immersive experience that both honors and revives the magic of the Bee Gees in a live performance atmosphere.

Featuring Matt Beary, Landry Champlin, Tony Lawrence Clements, Emmy Daniels, Cornelius Davis, Danny Drewes, Maddie Eaton, Aria Christina Evans, Michael Fasano, Nicolas Fernandez, A.J. Lockhart, Chad Marge, Lila Smith, Olivia Valli, Ashlee Waldbauer, Dana Wilton, and Landon Zwick.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TESS, A NEW MUSICAL – JUNE 26 AT 9:30PM

After a sold-out debut concert at the Kraine Theater, Tess, A New Musical comes to 54 Below! Adapted from Thomas Hardy’s classic novel Tess of the D’Urbervilles, this folk-infused rock musical follows Tess Durbeyfield through a journey of burden, tragedy, and resilience in 19th century rural England. As she struggles to support her family financially and recover from the trauma of a sexual assault, Tess finds solace in her community of female friends. When she is forced to marry her abuser, an emboldened Tess takes her fate into her own hands to escape by any means necessary.

With book, music, and lyrics by Annie Mullee, this tale of injustice and empowerment is sure to spark conversations while satisfying your ears with a gorgeous folk-rock score. Fans of Spring Awakening, Jane Eyre, or Hadestown will enjoy the spirit and sound of Tess, A New Musical!

Written and composed by Annie Mullee (she/her). Produced by Margot New (she/her). Music directed by Jen Sapiro (she/her). Directed by Jordan Yampolsky (she/her).

Featuring Kyra Burke, Annie Mullee, John Henry Stamper, Jordan Yampolsky, Malynne Smith, and Olivia Bernabe.

Ensemble includes Ian Allred, Lindsey Belisle, Annabel Cromwell, Brennan Meier, Sean Morán, Angelique Rodriguez, and Pearle Shannon.

Joined by band lead Jen Sapiro (she/her) on piano, Mario Fontes (he/him) on bass, Vivek Menon (he/him) on violin, Henry Oliver (they/them) on violin, Adam Sapiro (he/him) on guitar, and Christian Veliz (he/him) on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMING OUT, THE MUSICAL! – JUNE 27 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is celebrating Pride Month with Coming Out, the Musical! Join our all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an evening filled with heartwarming ballads and queer joy! Experience a musical journey of self-discovery with the chance to share your own coming out story; you might just hear it read aloud during the performance! After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night you won’t want to miss! Directed by Felisha Heng. Music direction by Jason Belanger.

Featuring Lily Ali-Oshatz, Rhys Avery, Joe Bliss, James Canal, Helora Danna, Anthony Hagan, Felisha Heng, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Maggie McAuliffe, Freddy Millan Jr., Allison St. Rock, and Diana Victoria.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ICONS ONLY: A TRIBUTE TO PRIDE ANTHEMS – JUNE 28 AT 9:30PM

Gigi St. Croix and Temple Grandé and their cast of talent NYC based drag performers are proud to bring their celebration of queer pride anthems to 54 Below! With musical direction by Kent Dennis, Icons Only: A Tribute to Pride Anthems is a lively and raucous send up to all the singers who help shaped LGBTQ+ history with their music and stories. Featuring hits from Cher, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and others, Icons Only will be the one Pride Month cabaret you’ll want to see! Join us for this celebration and learn why Pride is a deeper love!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISN’T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE – JUNE 29 AT 7PM

Isn’t It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride.

It’s that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the third time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim’s music? Host Rob Maitner [he/him] (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer [he/him] accompanies some of today’s most fabulous out performers. It’s the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it’s time to remind people that we’re still here!

Featuring special guest Andrew Cristi and Eric Michael Gillett.

Also featuring Marla Alpert, Sarah Goodman, Diva LaMarr, Marissa Miller, Andrea Prestinario, Jon-Michael Reese, and Jody Reynard.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE IT GAY: A PRIDE CELEBRATION 2.0 – JUNE 30 AT 9:30PM

Cornerstone Creative Co., featuring the direction of Emmy Daniels, Haley Keizur, and Torie Brown, is thrilled to return to 54 Below. Created with the purpose of uniting people of faith and diverse sexualities, Cornerstone Creative Co. hopes to celebrate and uplift often unheard voices and illuminate intersectionality of identity. Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration will bring together a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars- and will feature your favorite musical theater classics, but Make. Them. Gay. For one night, for the second year in a row, straight is not the standard. Performances will shine a light on pre-existing queer subtext or genderbend to fruity perfection. With selections that range from Wicked’s “What Is This Feeling” sung through a sapphic lens, to an mlm rendition of Waitress’s “You Matter to Me,” Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration is a reclamation of the art that shaped us. Join us for a joyful exploration of love on stage, in all of its hues, for all the gays!

Featuring Shelby Acosta, MaKensey Kaye Alford, Jane Bruce, Lily Burka, Keara Byron, Layla Hope Clarke, Emmy Daniels, Luke Gilmore, Gracie Kendall, Kyra Kennedy, Reese Maynard, Solomon Parker III, Chris Richie, Oliver Richman, Molly Rozetar, Madi Spear, Lilian Stoneberger, and Dara Weinstein.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

ALICIA WITT June 1 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JAMES TURNS 54: A (KIND OF) BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION June 2 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

TRESTON J. HENDERSON: THE LIVING ROOM SESSION June 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

LEE ROY REAMS: ME & BETTY (AKA LAUREN BACALL) June 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

TRACIE THOMS June 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

COWFOLK: THE GAY RODEO MUSICAL June 9 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

DOUGLAS LADNIER: DIAMONDS – THE GREATEST HITS OF NEIL DIAMOND! June 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ELEGANCE & LEGACY: CELEBRATING THE MABEL MERCER FOUNDATION June 11 at 6:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE RESTAURANT BY AMY POUX AND TRUDY POUX June 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

STEPHANIE POPE: LIVIN’ IT UP! June 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

RALPH OSCAR SELBY: NOT GETTING MARRIED TODAY June 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ZALAH VALLIEN: THE VOICE WITHIN June 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

MELISSA ERRICO SINGS SONDHEIM June 21 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY June 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ISN’T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE June 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

