Tony Yazbeck, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

TONY YAZBECK - JANUARY 9 & 10 AT 7:00 PM

Triple threat Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the 54 Below stage, offering an honest take with new and classic songs woven together with a sense of faith and hope even in the toughest of times.

Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck has starred in eleven Broadway shows, including On The Town, Gypsy, and Prince of Broadway. He most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset, at Lincoln Center Theatre.

$65-$75 cover charge ($73-$84 with fees). $100-$110 premium seating ($111.50-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STAGE DOOR MEDIUM LIVE! WITH JIMMY MOSES, FEAT. JENNIFER DINOIA & HAYLEY PODSCHUN - JANUARY 9 AT 9:30 PM

Hailed as Broadway's Go-To Medium, Jimmy Moses is bringing Stage Door Medium Live to 54 Below for one night only! Having worked extensively with the Broadway community for the last decade, Jimmy has worked with the brightest and kindest of Broadway, including Stephanie J. Block, Betty Buckley, Jenn Colella, and Julia Murney, to name a few. In this intimate evening, Jimmy is joined by a few special Broadway witches to be announced for a night of live audience readings, song, and intimate stories from Broadway's finest about their time with Jimmy. Stage Door Medium Live promises to be a night of hope, healing, and a little theatre, too.

With special guests Jennifer DiNoia and Hayley Podschun.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HEARD IT FROM A BIRDIE: A 2022 TWEET-INSPIRED SONG CYCLE BY ANNIE BROWN & JOSH NEIGHBORS - JANUARY 10 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for the unpredictable, wacky, and fun filled world premiere of Heard It From a Birdie: a 2022 Tweet-Inspired Song Cycle! In an unforgettable celebration of the new year featuring 14 new songs by rising composers Annie Brown and Josh Neighbors, experience the ups and downs of 2022 like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert explores unexpected love, pop culture woes, and the overall struggle that has been navigating 2022. Through laughter and love, you are bound to have a joyous night as we celebrate what has kept us all going through such a crazy year- the people that surround us and the moments we are able to take from it.

Featuring Cara Rose DiPietro, Josephine Dobson, Hannah Hunt, Jacob Kent, Jackson Miller, Morgan Paige, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Molly Russo, and Oscar Williams.

Music directed by James Stryska.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - JANUARY 11-14 AT 7:00 PM

The January 14 performance is being streamed online. To purchase tickets for the livestream, click here.

John Lloyd Young, Broadway's Jersey Boy, is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy is a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop, and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young's critically acclaimed debut album My Turn, the show features "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," and "In the Still of the Night," along with treasures from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones, and more.

Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in the original Broadway cast of the international smash-hit Jersey Boys, garnering unprecedented accolades from New York and national media. He went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor to date to win all four leading-actor awards for a Broadway debut. He is the lead vocalist on the double-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys original cast album, and played the role at the Piccadilly Theatre on London's West End. Young was hand-picked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his award-winning turn in Jersey Boys for Warner Bros. Pictures, becoming one of only a select-few actors in entertainment history to bring their Tony-winning role to the big screen.

Joined by Sean Harkness on guitar, Mark McLean on drums, with music direction by Ron Abel.

$80-$100 cover charge ($89.50-$111.50 with fees). $140-$160 premium seating ($155.50-$176.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATEO LIZCANO: SINCERELY, MATEO - JANUARY 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mateo Lizcano, recently off his run as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen makes his 54 Below solo debut in Sincerely, Mateo. Take a ride through music with a native son from Queens, NY, sharing songs that reflect his journey in the city during the pandemic, representing New York in the Roger Rees and Jimmy Awards, and of course Dear Evan Hansen! You'll hear selections from his favorite musical theater roles in community theater, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, and Broadway, as well as a song from A Stormy Night, an original musical that Mateo co-wrote! But most of all, this will sincerely be an evening that tells the story of a kid from Queens reaching for the stars, and stopping at nothing to make his dreams a reality!

Featuring Mark Aguirre, Yale Langworthy, and Zach Podair.

Also featuring Ben Gluck, Nia Jimenez, Sophia Longmuir, Matthew MacNeal, Tsehai Marson, Nico Martell, Davyen Martinez, Ellistaire Perry, Lily Resto-Solano, Olivia Summer, and Isaac Wilson from the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts' Musical Theater Program.

Directed by Ryan Duncan-Ayala and music directed by Jon Balcourt.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VONDA SHEPARD - JANUARY 13 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Vonda Shepard will hit the stage with her stellar quartet, on January 13th, at 54 Below, with the release of her amazing new album, Red Light, Green Light. Watch one of the most dynamic shows you'll ever see, featuring Vonda's original material from her 15 albums, including "Maryland and Baby," "Don't You Break My Heart Slow," as well as the favorites from the "Ally McBeal" days, including "You Belong To Me" and "Searchin' My Soul." Come celebrate the 25th Anniversary of "Ally McBeal!"

Vonda has sold over twelve million albums, has won two Golden Globe Awards, two Emmys and two Screen Actor's Guild Awards, and the Billboard Award for selling the most television sound track albums in history.

Come relax, laugh, sing along, yell out requests, reminisce in the intimate moments with Vonda at her piano, and get up and dance while Vonda and her band whip the room into a frenzy by the show's end. James Ralston on guitar (Tina Turner, 22 years!), Jim Hanson on bass (Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen!), and Fritz Lewak on drums (Jackson Browne, 30 years!)

Vonda Shepard was born in New York City in 1963. She has released fifteen albums, including eight solo albums, three live albums and four albums for "Ally McBeal." Throughout her career she has played keyboards and sung with Jackson Browne, Al Jarreau, and Rickie Lee Jones.

While on "Ally McBeal," Vonda was the "behind the scenes" music producer, producing over five hundred songs for the artists Sting, Robert Downey Jr., Gladys Knight, Chubby Checker, Al Green, Randy Newman, and many more.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $115 premium seating ($128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! - JANUARY 14 AT 9:30 PM & 28 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on January 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And we've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night! Music direction by Ron Abel on January 14 and by Ross Patterson on January 28.

The January 14 performance will feature John & Matthew Drinkwater, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ryan Knowles, Jenny Lee Stern, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Michael Winther.

The January 28 performance will feature Stella Katherine Cole, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Jillian Louis, Anaïs Reno, and Michael Winther.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS PEGGY LEE & THE '70S - JANUARY 15 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

One night only! Tony Award nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee. On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world "Fever" through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer songwriter her powerhouse nickname, "The female Frank Sinatra."

In the second half of this exciting performance, the Broadway star and Platinum selling singer/songwriter sings rousing and beautiful classics from the '70s with her all-star trio. Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time-Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon and more. And she puts her own stamp on the unforgettable songs from The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack and other beloved singers of the time. For a feel-good time of holding hands, clapping, singing along and taking a walk down memory lane, this is the show to see!

$70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! - JANUARY 15 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway." The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and Music Director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

The January 15th performance will feature Freestyle Love Supreme's Aneesa Folds as a special guest!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

MATEO LIZCANO: SINCERELY, MATEO January 11 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15 ($18.50 with fees.)

VONDA SHEPARD January 13 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY January 14 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS PEGGY LEE & THE '70S January 15 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

