Tony-Winner John Lloyd Young Brings The Best Of Broadway To Brooklyn This Month

On Stage At Kingsborough presents its 2019-2020 season featuring world class artists from around the globe. On March 28, Tony and Grammy Award-winning film, stage, and concert artist John Lloyd Young, with Tommy Faragher on piano, will interpret spine-tingling, soul-bearing Broadway showstoppers, including hits from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, and Dreamgirls, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers.

Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Jersey Boys, garnering unprecedented accolades from the New York and national media, and going on to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award. He was later hand-picked to star in Clint Eastwood's movie adaptation.

As a concert artist, Young has played to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Cafe Carlyle, and with the National Symphony Orchestra.

On Stage At Kingsborough brings high caliber performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with a diverse roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming.

For more information visit www.OnStageAtKingsborough.org.





