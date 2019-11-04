Tony Award Winner John Lloyd Young Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with Jersey Boys Co-star RenÃ©e Marino

John Lloyd Young is the Tony® and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood-directed Warner Bros film. John Lloyd Young: Jukebox Hero returns to Feinstein's/54 Below from January 1 - 7 at 7:00pm with a brand-new set of classic throwback '60s standards presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop, and R&B. The show features Jersey Boys hits such as "Sherry" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and audience favorites "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me" and "Show and Tell," along with brand-new covers of Orbison, Al Wilson, Little Anthony, and other giants of the era.

John Lloyd Young will be joined at this engagement by very special guest Renée Marino, known for starring alongside John in the Jersey Boys film as Mary Delgado, Frankie Valli's wife.

Music direction by Tommy Faragher.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You