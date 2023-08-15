Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck to Return to 54 Below With New Show

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway leading man Tony Yazbeck on September 7 & 8 at 7pm.

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway leading man Tony Yazbeck for a joyous celebration of song and dance on September 7 & 8 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/TonyYazbeck.

Triple threat Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the 54 Below stage with a new show weaving together a fresh take on classic and contemporary songs that will bring us together with heartfelt joy and gratitude. 

The theater favorite has appeared in eleven Broadway shows, including On The Town, Gypsy, and Prince of Broadway. He most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theatre.                                   

Tony Yazbeck plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 7 & 8 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90-$95 ($100.50-$106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TonyYazbeck. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.
 




