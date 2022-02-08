Tina Burner to Launch New Cabaret Tour MIX QUEEN: A RELATIONSHIP MIXTAPE

Tina Burner, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 and the reigning National Miss Comedy Queen, is launching a national tour of her newest cabaret show Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape. The live singing engagements are listed below, with the tour set to launch on Friday, February 25th at LUSH in Minneapolis. Additionally, the album of Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape will also be released on Friday, February 25th, available on all streaming platforms, with a pre-sale beginning Monday, February 21st.

February 25 - Minneapolis

*** ALBUM RELEASE & RELEASE PARTY ***

LUSH

990 Central Avenue NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Tickets: https://resy.com/cities/msp/venues/lush/events/tina-burner-mix-queen-2022-02-25

February 26 - Salt Lake City

The Urban Lounge

241 South 500 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Tickets: https://www.24tix.com/event/1644912812

March 2 & 3 - Colorado Springs

ICONS

3 East Bijou Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/icons-co/event/320910/

March 5 - Dallas

The Rose Room

(located upstairs inside S4)

3911 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas, TX 75219

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/253392352347

March 6 - El Paso

Touch Bar

11395 James Watt Drive

El Paso, TX 79936

Tickets: https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Touch-Drag-Brunch-Tina-Burner-Rpdr-S13-Presents-59735

March 8 - New York City

The Q

795 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/243884133007

March 25 & 26 - San Francisco

OASIS

298 11th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/255752732307

March 30 - Atlanta

Future

50 Lower Alabama Street, Suite 180

Atlanta, GA 30303

Tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10998045





Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape combines live singing mash-ups of chart-topping pop songs paired with Tina Burner's signature, comedy mixes in a hysterical show dealing with such topics as her relationships with dating, social media, fame, and "RuPaul's Drag Race", to name a few. Music Direction, Arrangements, and Live Accompaniment by Blake Allen.



Musicians for the album and tracking include Blake Allen (Music Director/Keyboard), Jillian Bloom (Cello), Yuka Tadano (Bass), Michael Hunter (Violin), Mike Rosengarten (Guitar), Mike Lunoe (Drums), and Mike Raposo (Reeds). Arrangements and Orchestrations by Blake Allen. Additional Guitar Orchestrations by Mike Rosengarten. Additional Drum Orchestrations by Mike Lunoe.



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit TinaBurner.com.



ABOUT TINA BURNER



Emmy Award® Winner, TINA BURNER, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 (Critics Choice Award; MTV Award) and Current Reigning 'National Miss Comedy Queen', is a New York State native currently slaying in New York City. Burner is known for her quick wit and signature mixes, which she has incorporated into her Award-winning shows Maybe This Time (GLAM Award Nomination, Best Cabaret; Chart-topping album), Witch Perfect (GLAM Award, Best Cabaret 2019), and her forthcoming tour Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape.



A star of Fusion TV's #1 television show, "Shade: Queens of NYC", Burner has been a staple of the NYC Drag Scene for over a decade headlining every major queer establishment in NYC. As a reveal, comedy, and mix queen, Burner has shaped the drag scene in New York and across the country as well as winning several titles including 'Miss Fire Island', 'Miss Cherry's', and 'Miss Hell's Kitchen' (a pageant benefiting AIDs Life Cycle).



Burner has been a recording artist for over 20 years, having been a part of Universal Records boy band 5th Ring. Her forthcoming solo, sophomore album Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape, is slated to be released in late February 2022 with Award-Winning composer Blake Allen serving as the Music Director.