Tim Connell Returns To The Green Room 42 With ‘tis The Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a critically acclaimed debut last season, Tim Connell returns to The Green Room 42 with his celebrated holiday concert ‘TIS THE SEASON, performing on Friday, November 28 and Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Known for his seamless blend of storytelling and song, Connell offers an evening that soothes the holiday spirit while blending the heartfelt and the hilarious. This year’s edition features all-new material alongside beloved classics, irreverent surprises, and reflective moments that illuminate the meaning of the season.

Connell will be joined on stage by Musical Director James Followell, with Sean Conly on bass and Ray Marchica on drums. The show is directed by Mark Chmiel.

A two-time award winner — recipient of the 2023 Bistro Award and the 2025 MAC Award — Connell’s work has been praised for its warmth, wit, and intimacy. ‘TIS THE SEASON promises a festive evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and joy — a true holiday tonic for the soul.

For tickets and more information, visit thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.