The Work Of Rory Michelle Sullivan Will Be Featured In Women Of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration Of Female Musical Theatre Writers At Feinstein's/54 Below

Rory Michelle Sullivan's work will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14th at 9:30pm.

Singer-songwriter, composer, and educator Rory Michelle Sullivan's work explores relating to ourselves, others, and a spiritual Source in healthy, authentic, creative, and constructive ways. Sullivan has performed internationally and recorded four studio albums, including a concept album for her musical Rising in Love (with musical collaborators Moira Lo Bianoc and Johnathan Shanes), which was presented by NYC's Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series as a developmental staged concert reading in the spring of 2019 (Megan Minutillo, director; Nissa Kahle, music director). Find music and video clips at www.risinginlovethemusical.com.

Sullivan and her work have been featured at festivals such as ISH, Cincinnati's Jewish and Israeli Arts and Cultural Festival, on Jewish Rock Radio's Emerging Artist Showcase, and in Philadelphia RowHome magazine. Learn more at www.rorymichelle.com.



Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.



Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Mia Moravis, Christine Rosenblatt, and Murphy Smith. Cast members to include Jordan Eagle, Tyla Collier, Belén Moyano, Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith and Stephanie Turci - stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum - use the discount code WINGS5 for $5 off Main Dining Room seats. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





