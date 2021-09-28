The Work Of Mia Moravis To Be Featured In WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III At Feinstein's/54 Below

The work of Mia Moravis will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 17th at 9:45pm.

Mia Moravis (Session Girls) Tony Awards-nominated Producer of GRAMMY & Tony-winning Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical; additional credits-Broadway, Off-Broadway (currently Persuasion/Bedlam), London's West End (currently The Prince of Egypt/GRAMMY nominee Best Musical Theater Album).

Three-time Emmy-nominated Producer. Award-winning-documentary filmmaker, actress, composer, recording artist (Gotham Records UK). Narrator, director, and producer-multiple audiobook and audio theatre titles. Multiple Broadway Records credits, including Associate Producer of GRAMMY-nominated Broadway revival cast recording of My Fair Lady, and Creator (book, lyrics, music) of Session Girls. Producer of upcoming documentary, Sweet Harmony: The Manhattan Transfer, directed by Oscar nominee, Miles Mogulescu.



Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Camille Johnson.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CELEBRATION5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.