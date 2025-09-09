The Verdon Fosse Legacy and RWS Global Announce Partnership To Bring Iconic Work To Global Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Verdon Fosse Legacy, dedicated to preserving and promoting the artistry of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, has announced a new partnership with RWS Global, a leader in live entertainment worldwide.

Together, the organizations will create one-of-a-kind productions inspired by the legendary Broadway and film collaborators, introducing their work to international audiences while offering longtime fans fresh ways to experience their groundbreaking choreography.

The collaboration will launch this November aboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam with Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway, a new musical and multimedia tribute celebrating the revolutionary partnership of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. The production will later expand to additional Holland America Line ships.

Featuring a dazzling sequence of iconic numbers inspired by Fosse’s original choreography, the show will also incorporate never-before-seen archival audio and video projected on a 280-degree surround screen. The choreography has been reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy and will be staged by Dylis Croman and Alyssa Epstein.

The production spans highlights from Broadway and film classics including Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity, Cabaret, and Chicago, offering a sweeping look at the artistry that forever changed musical theatre.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with RWS Global to be the first to bring the indelible legacy of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to our guests,” said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment and enrichment for Holland America Line.

“The influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon on the world of entertainment is unparalleled,” said Craig Laurie, Chief Creative Officer at RWS Global. “Their artistic partnership transformed music and dance into a storytelling language that transcends stage and screen, with their influence still pulsing through live entertainment today.”

Nicole Fosse, Founder and Artistic Director of The Verdon Fosse Legacy, added, “Kicking off this partnership by debuting Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway on Holland America Line is a powerful step in educating international audiences about the artistry of my parents. RWS Global’s worldwide reach makes them a trusted partner in taking this legacy international.”

As the partnership continues, The Verdon Fosse Legacy and RWS Global will unveil new live entertainment projects that celebrate the artistry and lasting influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

About The Verdon Fosse Legacy

The Verdon Fosse Legacy is the official estate of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, founded by Nicole Fosse to preserve, protect, and promote their artistic and intellectual property. The Legacy oversees commercial projects for Broadway, television, and film while training the next generation of performers through educational intensives.

Bob Fosse was a nine-time Tony Award–winning choreographer and director, whose credits include Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Pippin, Dancin’, and the Academy Award–winning Cabaret. He remains the only director to win the Oscar, Tony, and Emmy in a single year.

Gwen Verdon was a four-time Tony Award–winning actress and dancer who originated many of Fosse’s most celebrated works. A mentor and teacher, she served as the guardian of the Fosse style throughout her life.

Together, they created one of the most influential partnerships in theatre and dance history, inspiring artists and audiences worldwide.