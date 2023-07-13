The Satin Dollz to Bring Retro Charm and Swing to Chelsea Table + Stage This Month

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present a night of big band swing with international vocal group The Satin Dollz, led by renowned drummer Daniel Glass (Royal Crown Revue, Brian Setzer, Birdland) and his five-piece band, on Saturday, July 29 at 9:30 PM. In their show “Satin Takes Manhattan,” prepare to be dazzled by nine stunning pin-up powerhouses performing sizzling jazz and swing vocals in glamorous vintage attire, spanning the 1940s and 50s golden eras of big band, tiki, and rockabilly. In addition to music director Daniel Glass on drums, the singers are joined by Jill McCarron on keyboards, David Post on bass, Dave Neves on trumpet, and Ken Robinson on saxophone. The event is produced by Allison Windsor for Dollface Entertainment, Inc. Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

The Satin Dollz were first brought together from all corners of the United States in 2005 to deliver top-notch entertainment reminiscent of the WWII USO Camp Shows. The stunning ensemble of singing, dancing, and charming ladies have delighted audiences with their blended vocal harmonies, high energy tapping, sparkling charisma, and stunning beauty, all wrapped up in a retro bow. Originally formed in Hollywood, the group expanded across the pond in 2016 to both London and Paris, embarking on tours throughout the UK and rest of Europe. Residencies have included the Cicada Club in Los Angeles, the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, Trader Vic’s in London, and the Jazz Cave in Malta. Other notable appearances have included the famed Swing 46 in New York, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Royal Chelsea Flower Show, and as return headliners for the 1940s Ball in Denver, CO with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender.

New York City is the group’s newest and most sizzling division with twelve impressive vocalists, all handpicked from Manhattan's dizzying pool of talent. In their first year, these Dollz have made national news, opened for Michael Bublé, and entertained troops aboard NYC’s Intrepid. In 2020, The Satin Dollz released their debut album Pin Up Revolution, offering the sassiest big band swing and mashups. All About Jazz raved “their harmonies are close (think the Andrews Sisters), they sing and swing tight as a Gene Krupa snare, are intonation-impeccable, and the Dollz swing their ‘s’es off.”

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 PM

DAVID MARINO

“An Evening Of Timeless Tunes”

*Livestream Available*

The timeless international crooner, and finalist from Canada’s “The Voice,” presents his New York nightclub debut in an evening of his favorite standards, show tunes, and multilingual hits! David is joined by John Di Martino on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. David Marino is a multilingual crooner from Montréal best known for his appearance as a finalist on Canada’s hit TV-show “The Voice”. He began singing and performing at only 6 years of age, and was instantly inspired by legends such as Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Charles Aznavour, among others. Marino performs regularly in Canada, and works closely with mentor and famous French artist and songwriter Pierre Lapointe.

Sunday, July 16 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

*Livestream Available*

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Thursdays, July 27 and August 17 at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 PM

Brittney Mack

“Puttin on the Britt”

*Livestream Available*

Let the “Queen of the Castle,” Brittney Mack – from Broadway’s Six the Musical – introduce herself in a way you’ve never seen her before with “Puttin on the Britt: A Night with the Queen.” Come enjoy music, laughs, and a very special guest. Daniel Rudin serves as music director.

Friday, September 22 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM

GEORGE KRISSA

“Love Notes”

*Livestream Available*

George Krissa will present a night of laughter, love, and musical delight for his NYC cabaret debut. Get ready to be whisked away on a journey of humor and heart featuring Canada's favorite leading man from Hallmark Channel's The Holiday Sitter, their first-ever rom-com featuring an LGBTQ+ couple. George’s charisma takes center stage in this enchanting show, showcasing his incredible talents as a singer and performer. He is thrilled to share this charming and heartfelt ride through the world of Broadway, pop, and country music with you. Krissa is a Toronto-based film, TV, and theatre actor. As a musician, theatre artist, and actor, George has performed for audiences across Canada and in the US. Notable credits include starring as Rocky in The Stratford Festival's record-breaking production of The Rocky Horror Show, Tommy Albright in The Shaw Festival’s Brigadoon, and he was the recipient of The Musical Stage Co.’s Banks Prize award for theatre artists in Toronto.

Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL

“The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy’s far-reaching program includes classics like “The Way We Were” and “What I Did for Love” along-side little known gems like “Sweet Alibis” and “Two Boys” (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy’s critically acclaimed debut album, You’ll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for “Recording of the Year” and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.

Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM

Jonathan Karrant

“Eclectic” – Album Release Concert

Song stylist Jonathan Karrant’s new album entitled Eclectic is just that, a collection of popular songs written from the 1940s through the 2010s. It includes favorites from the Great American Songbook born out of Broadway musicals and Hollywood films, as well as songs not usually found in the jazz genre, cleverly creating new standards out of songs by Smokey Robinson, James Taylor, and Macy Gray. Some of the more classic sections on the album are “Pure Imagination,” “The Song Is You,” and “Mr. Bojangles.” A highlight is “Love Dance” by Ivan Lins, a sensual duet with Grammy-nominated singer Jane Monheit. The album also features such artists as renowned saxophonist Houston Person, Jazz at Lincoln Center trumpeter Kenny Rampton, and acclaimed pianist Joe Alterman.