The Green Room 42 to Present Intimate Sondheim Evening in October

Following last year's successful Sondheim concert collaboration between The Green Room 42 and Joel DeCandio--an exploration of sexual politics and relationships lensed through Sondheim's work--The Green Room 42 will present Joel DeCandio's Sondheim at the Piano--a rhapsodic journey celebrating theatre's most revered composer/lyricist. Six piano interludes intertwine among some of Sondheim's greatest pieces from Anyone Can Whistle, Company, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Passion, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd. The concert will feature special guest soprano and composer Britt Hewitt.

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available here.

JOEL DECANDIO is a New York-based actor working internationally in theatre and arthouse cinema. He made his film debut starring in Kenya Gillespie's 16 mm film Give (Official selection: Aesthetica 2023; Winner: Jury Prize: KASHISH Mumbai 2024; Best International, New Renaissance Amsterdam 2024), followed by Dominic Mercurio's He Won't Belong and Barnabas Wilhelm's All the Rest Is Noise (Germany-USA). He has recently wrapped shooting on Julian Alvarez's Delicious, Shashwat Punjabi's Fixed Memory, and Stickup directed by Muhil Vaseekaran. On stage, he has appeared in multiple productions of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Tragedy of Cymbeline, as well as The Tempest, Twelfth Night at Folger Shakespeare Theatre, Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo, and The Tragedy of Antony & Cleopatra with The National Theatre of Ghana and artists of the Ankara State Theatre in Turkey. In addition to his work as an actor, he is an accomplished pianist working frequently within the Broadway community. Joel DeCandio is a member of Actors' Equity and the Screen Actors Guild. www.joeldecandio.com

BRITT HEWITT is a performer/composer based in New York City. Hewitt earned her degree in Vocal Arts from The Juilliard School, and has performed as a classical vocalist with organizations like National Sawdust, Opera Saratoga, Le Château de Versailles, Opera Holland Park, The Stone, and Experiments in Opera. She also maintains work as an actor, film composer, songwriter, and librettist. Hewitt is a member of the New York Songwriters Circle and a staff vocalist with Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church's chamber ensemble. Find out more about Britt's work and other upcoming engagements here: www.britthewitt.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot. https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

