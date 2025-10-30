The Green Room 42 Will Present FOR A DAY OF SKY In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present for a day of sky on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m., a one-night-only concert celebrating rarely heard songs by some of musical theatre’s greatest composers.

The evening will highlight music of tenderness, humor, and power, featuring works by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joey Contreras, John Kander & Fred Ebb, James Valcq & Fred Alley, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, and Frank Wildhorn & Jack Murphy.

Produced by Mariana Miranda and Michiho Shimasaki, and directed by Miranda with music direction by Tobias Urban and Pavel Vasilyev, the concert will showcase a lineup of rising musical-theatre talents.

ABOUT THE CAST

Performers include Juliette Ojeda (The Notebook, Broadway; The Voice), Nicholas Matos (Smash, Broadway), Samantha Lorraine Luis, Amanda Sofia-Rodriguez, Alex Vargas, Alexandra Pupo, Cade Parker, Elena Lugo, Gabriel Pupo, Gia Sood, Jyonnah Ware, and Valeria Fernandez.

Together, this ensemble of emerging voices will reimagine contemporary and classic theatre songs, bringing renewed emotion and authenticity to familiar work.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for for a day of sky start at $24, with no food or beverage minimum. The performance will also be livestreamed.