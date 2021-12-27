The Django Announces February Line-Up

THE DJANGO, downtown Manhattan's premier jazz club, will continue to host today's jazz legends and rising stars. On February 3, The Django celebrates the fifth anniversary of the Brooklyn-based record label, La Reserve, with special performances by the label's artists. Two enchanting female vocalists celebrate Valentine's Day 2/14 in back-to-back concerts: Martina DaSilvafollowed by Lauren Henderson. For the 14th year, the Charles Mingus Festival and High School Competition hosts the most important event in jazz education today (2/19-20). The Django's weekly residency with the Mingus Big Band continues every Monday night with two sets followed by a late-night jam session hosted by Alexander Claffy (2/07, 2/14 and 2/28). The Ken Fowser Quintet returns for its weekly Friday night show (2/4, 2/11, 2/18 and 2/25), as does the guitarist Mark Whitfield for his monthly gig 2/10, and vocalist Sachal Vasandani returns 2/16 for his monthly concert series featuring young, emerging singers. Be­low is a com­plete sched­ule of February per­form­ances at The Django.

FEBRUARY SCHEDULE:



2/01 Peter Brainin and Talking Drum



7:00pm

Peter Brainin - Saxophones, Flute, Percussion

Luis Perdomo - Piano

Boris Kozlov - Bass

Vince Cherico - Drums, Cymbals, Bells

Robert Quintero - Congas, Percussion



Peter Brainin & Talking Drum Is an Afro-Caribbean jazz quintet comprised of five of New York City's most creative, in-demand and musically bi-lingual artists. The repertoire showcases high-energy originals by leader/saxophonist/composer Peter Brainin as well as by the group's innovative pianist Luis Perdomo, and inspired arrangements of songs by composers as diverse as Wayne Shorter, Kurt Weill, John Lennon and Thelonious Monk. This group has been playing together for more than 15 years and is much inspired and informed by the music of Jerry and Andy Gonzalez (whom all of the members of Talking Drum have worked with at various times) and the Fort Apache Band. Some other prominent artists that the band members have worked with collectively and often together include Ray Barretto, Chico O'Farrill, Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Samuel Torres, Marlon Simon & Nagual Spirits, Barry Altschul, Marty Sheller, Bobby Sanabria, John DiMartino and many others. The band's debut album Book of Firsts is due for release April 2022 on Cellar Live.



2/01 Los Hacheros

10:00pm

Artists - TBA



Brooklyn's Los Hacheros are modern day torchbearers of the Golden Age of Latin music. Their beat revives folkloric styles like Son Montuno, Guaracha and Salsa, and often combines them with Bomba, a fiery rhythm from the mountains of Puerto Rico.



2/02 Champian Fulton

7:00pm

Champian Fulton - Piano and Voice

Hide Tanaka - Bass

Fukushi Tainaka - Drums



With 12 albums to her credit, Champian is considered one of the most gifted pure jazz musicians of her generation. Among her multiple awards she was recently named Pianist and Vocalist of 2019 by Hot House Magazine Readers Poll. Today her piano and voice skills are widely recognized by peers and critics as possessing distinction and sophistication. From North America to Europe, Africa to Australia, Champian's swinging style and charismatic performances have made her a guardian of the legacy of jazz.



2/02 Johnny O'Neal

10:00pm

Johnny O'Neal - Piano and Voice

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Pianist and vocalist Johnny O'Neal, whose credits include Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, Nancy Wilson and Milt Jackson has established a popular destination spot for jazz musicians and fans alike. "O'Neal is an extremely moving musician whose blend of styles (blues, gospel, stride) can take your breath away". (Justin Time Record) This late-night institution often concludes with a vocal jam led by the unmistakable scatting of O'Neal and includes an array of talented jazz vocalists.



2/03 La Reserve 5th Anniversary Show

7:00pm

Alexander Claffy - Bass

Vanisha Gould - Vocals

Martina DaSilva - Vocals

Bryan Carter - Drums

Benny Benack III - Trumpet

Charles Owens - Saxophone

Mike Bono - Guitar

Steven Feifke - Piano

Charles Goold - Drums



This event is a celebration of La Reserve's five-year anniversary featuring sets entirely from the label's roster culminating in an open jam session to end the evening. La Reserve is a Philadelphia-bred, Brooklyn-based label founded in 2017 by brothers Matt and Jacob Block with lifelong friend Greg Matthews. As a family run label, La Reserve began as a way to develop and empower the careers of close childhood friends and is now one of the largest jazz labels in North America. The label represents some of the leading voices of today such as Benny Benack III, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Caity Gyorgy, Alexander Claffy, TWYN, Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Charles Owens, Steven Feifke, Vanisha Gould and provides exclusive distribution for Cellar Music Group featuring luminaries like Cory Weeds, Louis Hayes, Harold Mabern, Peter Bernstein, Grant Stewart, Sam Dillon along with legends like Cannonball Adderley, George Coleman, Etta Jones and Woody Shaw.



2/04 Ken Fowser Quintet

7:00pm

Ken Fowser - Saxophone

Artists - TBA



Ken Fowser is the Music Director of The Django, and performs every Friday night on our stage with special guests each week. Since his arrival on the New York scene in 2005, Ken Fowser has continued to steer traditional harmony in uncharted directions. His lyrical approach to line construction and depth of harmonic sensibility allows him to record and play all over the world. A prolific composer, Fowser has celebrated four cooperative releases on Posi-tone Records, co-led with vibraphone virtuoso, Behn Gillece. His debut release as a leader, Standing Tall earned him the #1 spot on Jazz Week Radio Chart seven weeks in a row. Fowser enjoyed both downtown and uptown residencies at iconic New York venues, hosting the session at Smalls Jazz Club every Tuesday for four years and playing the late set at Smoke Jazz and Supper Club every Friday for two years.



2/04 Dave Schumacher's "Cubeye" Afro-Cuban Jazz Septet

10:00pm

Dave Schumacher - Baritone Sax, Alto Flute

Jesus Anduz - Trumpet

Jose Davila - Trombone, Euphonium

John DiMartino - Piano

Apolo Ayala - Bass

Mauricio Herrera - Percussion

Yusnier Sanchez - Percussion



Cubeyé is a new collective ensemble led by baritone saxophonist Dave Schumacher fusing jazz, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Boricuan elements (influenced by the Fort Apache Band, Batacumbele, Cachao, Ray Baretto and too many others to mention...) playing new original compositions written by band members as well as new treatments of classic standards and Jazz compositions.



2/05 Nick Biello Quartet

7:00pm

Nick Biello - Saxophone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



"This acorn seems to have dropped from something other than the traditional alto tree. Biello goes his own way, and has the chops to back it up. The result is an individual, identifiable sound of his own, something close to unattainable at this point of the jazz lineage." - Paul Rauch, AllAboutJazz.com



Alto saxophonist and composer Nick Biello has shared the stage with world-class artists, such as Slide Hampton, Cedar Walton, the Jimmy Heath Big Band, Rich Perry, Phil Markowitz, Steve Davis, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band, Clarence Penn, and John Benitez. He has performed at the Pescara and Bussi Jazz Festivals in Italy, as well as the Litchfield Jazz Festival, the New Haven Jazz Festival, and the Westchester Jazz Festival.



2/05 Alphonso Horne & The Gotham Kings

10:00pm

Alphonso Horn - Trumpet/Vocals

TBA - Vocals

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Gotham Kings is a high energy immersive jazz experience! Two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter, Alphonso Horne, has put together a band that weaves the sound of New Orleans into a rich musical fabric that demonstrates the history of the trumpet and the story of jazz. Inspired by the music of King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band, Gotham Kings uses the virtuosity of the young Louis Armstrong and innovative genius of King Oliver to take you on a journey of sound that encompasses rags, stomps, shouts and funk! The band has played in venues including Caramoor Jazz Festival, Louis Armstrong House Museum, Jazz at Lincoln Center and many more! Individually, members of the Gotham Kings have compiled a diverse resume of collaborations with top artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Michael Feinstein, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Colbert Show and more.



2/06 TBA

2/07 Mingus Mondays: Mingus Big Band

7:30 + 9:30pm



The Django welcomes the Grammy award-winning Mingus Big Band to its stage every Monday night. The "city's hardest big band (Time Out New York)," celebrates the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus, who died in 1979. Under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus, this 14-piece band performed Thursday nights from 1991 to 2004 at Fez under Time Cafe in New York City. It maintained weekly performances in the city from May 2004 until October 2008, when it began "Mingus Mondays" at Jazz Standard where it alternated with the Mingus Orchestra and Mingus Dynasty. Mingus Mondays became a NYC institution and Monday night stronghold for over 12 years, halted only by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mingus Big Band tours extensively in the United States and abroad, and has 11 recordings to its credit, six of which have been nominated for Grammys.



2/07 The Django Jam featuring Alexander Claffy

10:30pm

Alexander Claffy - Bass

TBA - Piano

TBA - Drums



After nearly a three-year hiatus, The Django Jam returns! Join Alexander Claffy as he hosts this weekly Monday night jam featuring New York City's finest musicians - you never know who will stop by!



2/08 "On the Town" - Pete Malinverni Plays Leonard Bernstein cd release

7:00pm

Pete Malinverni - Piano

Ugonna Okegwo - Bass

Aaron Seeber - Drums



"Pete Malinverni is a pianist with a forthright and elegant style." (The New York Times)



Having spent four decades on the New York City jazz scene, pianist Pete Malinverni has crossed paths with countless revered artists and come away with a host of tales to tell. But few moments measure up to the time that Malinverni met the iconic composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein. The seeds planted in that meeting decades ago come to fruition on Malinverni's stunning new album, On the Town - Pete Malinverni Plays Leonard Bernstein. Released January 14, 2022, via Planet Arts Recordings, the album reimagines nine Bernstein favorites, along with a new Malinverni original penned in tribute to the composer, for an all-star trio featuring bassist Ugonna Okegwo and drummer Jeff Hamilton.



2/08 ELEW Trio

10:00pm

Eric Lewis - Piano

Conrad Korsch - Bass

Allan Mednard - Drums



A native of Camden, New Jersey, Eric Lewis began his musical studies at two years old and would ultimately receive the Rodger's and Hammerstein full merit scholarship to the Manhattan School of Music. A Dean's List student, upon graduation, he toured the world, recorded and performed with Wynton Marsalis & the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Elvin Jones, Cassandra Wilson, Roy Hargrove, and John Hendricks among others. In 1999, Eric won the Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition, at the time, the most coveted prize in all of Jazz.



A decade into his career, he reemerged as ELEW and began fusing his piano techniques with rock guitar-based ideas and experimental prepared piano methods, generating a powerful crossover brand he coined "Rockjazz". Over the course of multiple award winning, critically acclaimed albums, ELEW has re-imagined songs by The Killers, Nirvana, Coldplay and Michael Jackson to name a few. Throughout his career he has built an elite fanbase of some of the most distinguished leaders and celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, Barack and Michele Obama, Prince Albert I1, Will Smith, Eli Roth, Al Pacino and the list goes on.



2/09 Tahira Clayton

7:00pm

Tahira Clayton - Vocals

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Originally from Dallas, Texs, and now living in New York City, Tahira Clayton is known for her honest vocal delivery and charismatic stage presence. A strong lyricist and storyteller, Tahira's musical style honors the ancestral lineage of Black American Music. Tahira was named "Audience Choice," and "Most Promising Artist" at the 2018 UNISA International Jazz Voice Competition in Pretoria, South Africa. In 2017 she won the DC Jazz Prix competition with AMP Trio, earning a headlining performance at the 2018 DC Jazz Festival and partnership with Willard Jenkins and the DC Jazz Festival. She has led groups and performed in places such as Dizzy's Coca Cola Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center), Sony Music Hall, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, The 55 Bar, Minton's Playhouse, The Rainbow Room, Cornelia Street Café, the Cell Theatre, and the Jazz Showcase (Chicago). Tahira currently serves as the vice president and is a founding board member of the Women in Jazz Organization (WIJO), based in NYC. In addition to her work with WIJO, Tahira has traveled internationally to present lectures on her research entitled, "The Dangers of Jazz: Sexism in Society." A 2015 graduate of the University of North Texas, Tahira has performed and participated in master classes of many of the genre's greats. Tahira's debut album of all original compositions, Wait, Till Now, is currently available for purchase and streaming.



2/09 Vanisha Gould

10:00pm

Vanisha Gould - Vocals

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Vanisha Gould came to New York in 2015 from Simi Valley, California. Inspired by artists like Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Joni Mitchell, Carmen McRae and Ella Fitzgerald - Vanisha has successfully curated her own sound as a composer and band leader. Performing originals and music from the Great American Songbook on several groundbreaking stages both in New York and overseas, she aspires to continue sharing her voice with audiences in New York and beyond.



2/10 Adam Birnbaum Trio

7:00pm

Adam Birnbaum - piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Adam Birnbaum is emerging as one of the top young voices in jazz piano. Since receiving a graduate Artist's Diploma in jazz studies from The Julliard School in 2003, he has become a presence on the New York City scene as a leader and sideman, performing in such venues as the Village Vanguard, the Blue Note, Birdland, the Jazz Standard and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola. He has also performed on many national and world stages, including the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, the Kennedy Center, the Montreal Jazz Festival, The Spoleto Festival, The Red Sea Jazz Festival, The Rockport Chamber Festival, NPR Jazz Christmas, and the Capetown Jazz Festival.



As a leader, Birnbaum has released four albums under his name in Japan and the U.S. Birnbaum's recent release Three of A Mind, featuring bassist Doug Weiss and drummer Al Foster, was hailed as "an eloquent dispatch from the heart of the contemporary piano trio tradition" by The New York Times, and received an Editor's Pick and four star review in Downbeat magazine.



2/10 Mark Whitfield Quartet

10:00pm

Mark Whitfield - Guitar

Artists - TBA



The Django is thrilled to welcome back Mark Whitfield as part of a monthly residency. Whitfield graduated from Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music, the world's foremost institution for the study of Jazz and modern American music in the spring of 1987. Shortly thereafter, he returned to his to his native New York to embark on a career as a Jazz Guitarist that afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with legendary artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Herbie Hancock, Carmen McRae, Gladys Knight, Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Smith, Clark Terry, Shirley Horn, Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Joe Williams, Stanley Turrentine and his greatest teacher and mentor George Benson.



In 1990 The New York Times dubbed Whitfield "The Best Young Guitarist in the Business". Later that year, Warner Bros. released his debut album The Marksman. The success of his debut release led to a recording career that has produced a total of 14 solo recordings and a myriad of collaborative efforts with some of the most important artists in recent years; Sting, Steven Tyler, D'Angelo, Mary J. Blige, John Mayer, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Diana Krall, Christian McBride, Chris Botti, Roy Hargrove and Nicholas Payton.



2/11 Ken Fowser Quintet

7:00pm

Ken Fowser - Saxophone

Artists - TBA



2/11 Barry Stephenson

10:00pm

Barry Stephenson - Bass

TBA - Trumpet

TBA - Saxophone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Drums



Barry Stephenson has performed with a who's-who of internationally-recognized jazz, blues, and soul musicians, including Jon Batiste, Nicholas Payton, David Sanborn, Seal, the late Freddie Cole, Diane Schuur, Marc Cary, Jamison Ross, Sullivan Fortner, Jazzmeia Horn, Herlin Riley, the late Henry Butler, Mark Whitfield, Tim Warfield, Russell Gunn, Christian Sands, Cyrille Aimee, Etienne Charles, Marcus Printup, Davell Crawford, Rodney Green, and Theo Croker. He was awarded the ASCAP Foundation's Louis Armstrong Award in 2011 and the Ernest O. and Shirley N. Svenson Jazz Composition Award in 2012. His second album, The Iconoclast, was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award.



2/12 Anthony Hervey

7:00pm

Anthony Hervey - Trumpet

Isaiah J. Thompson - Piano

Philip Norris - Bass

Miguel Russell - Drums



Anthony Hervey is a jazz trumpeter, composer, and teacher from South Florida. At the age of 18 he was admitted to the Juilliard School, graduating with his B.M. in 2019 and his M.M. in 2020. Hailed as a "beautiful trumpet player of the first magnitude" by Wynton Marsalis, Hervey has performed at jazz festivals and concert halls around the world with some of the best that jazz has to offer, including Wynton Marsalis, Sean Jones, Nicholas Payton, Christian McBride, and Chick Corea. In 2019, he made his international debut as a bandleader at the Bern Jazz Festival in Switzerland. In February of 2020, he opened for the Branford Marsalis Quartet at Rose Theater with a co-led quartet, Citizens of the Blues. He is also on Christian McBride's recent Grammy-nominated Big Band Album, For Jimmy, Wes, and Oliver, which was released on Mack Avenue Records. On another note, Hervey is prominently featured acting and playing trumpet in the horror anthology series, Monsterland, airing on Hulu.



2/12 Freddy DeBoe Band

10:00pm

Freddy DeBoe - Saxophone

TBA - Guitar

TBA - Organ

TBA - Drums



Known for his soulful blues and rock & roll saxophone sound, Freddy DeBoe has traveled the world with some of the greatest soul singers of our time. He continues to tour worldwide with many artists while also performing locally in NYC as a bandleader. You can expect lots of feel-good music made for good times! Freddy has appeared on stage & in the studio with Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Lee Fields & the Expressions, the James Hunter Six, Peter Gabriel, Macy Gray, Mary J Blige, George Clinton, George Duke, Scone Cash Players, Ian Hendrickson Smith, and Dr. Lonnie Smith to name a few.



2/14 Martina DaSilva and Tony Glausi Present "Songs About Love"

7:00pm

Martina DaSilva - vocals

Tony Glausi - trumpet

TBA - piano

TBA - bass



Vocalist Martina DaSilva joins Trumpeter Tony Glausi for a special Valentine's Day performance, featuring songs about love.



2/14 Lauren Henderson

10:00pm

Lauren Henderson - Voice

TBA - Saxophone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Jazz and Latin Jazz vocalist, Lauren Henderson, paints reflective and impassioned stories with her instrument. Described as "somewhere between a comforting whisper and a cogent declaration" by The New York Times, Henderson's eclectic vocal influences spread across genres producing a distinct yet versatile sound.



2/15 Anwar Marshall

7:00pm

Anwar Marshall - Drums

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass



Anwar M. Marshall is a native of Philadelphia, PA. He was introduced to music early on by his mother and father who are both accomplished musicians and music educators. He was also mentored by Byron Landham, Mike Boone, Sid Simmons and many other Philadelphia area musicians. Anwar has been fortunate enough to collaborate with musicians such as Orrin Evans, The Captain Black Big Band, Ed Cherry, Tim Warfield, Dave Douglas, Christian McBride, Pat Metheny, Robert Glasper, Adam Blackstone, Somi, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Peter Bernstein, and John Swana. He is also co-leader of a 10-piece ensemble, the Fresh Cut Orchestra, with trumpeter Josh Lawrence and Jason Fraticeli.



2/15 Mark Kelley

10:00pm

Mark Kelley - Bass

TBA - Guitar

TBA - Piano

TBA - Drums



Mark Kelley has been the full-time bass chair with The Roots since 2011, a gig he landed after being asked to sub for Christian McBride in Questlove's band Mo' Meta Blues.



Born in Houston, Texas, to a classical pianist father and an R&B-loving physician mother, Kelley played cello and guitar before settling on bass at age 13 after seeing his uncle play in church. At Houston's High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, he added upright to his repertoire, inspired by McBride and Roland Guerin.



A scholarship to Berklee College of Music followed, where fellow students Chris Laughlin and Reuben Rogers further affected his playing. Upon graduation, he spent two years touring with John Scofield's Überjam before moving to New York City in 2005. Meeting Meshell Ndegeocello through his doorman, who literally flagged her down as she walked by, Kelley began six years of road work with the maverick miss.



After subbing in Mo' Meta Blues in 2011, Kelley landed a gig backing Michael McDonald and Sara Bareilles at the fourth annual Roots picnic. A month and a half later, he was offered the full-time role with The Roots.



2/16 Lucy Yeghiazaryan featuring Grant Stewart

7:00pm

Lucy Yeghiazaryan - Vocals

Grant Stewart - Saxophone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass



As a young immigrant who has brought the real richness of her Armenian heritage together with her love for what is truly American, Lucy beautifully sounds out the best expression of the American dream. Finalist in the 2015 Monk Competition, Yeghiazaryan is also a grant recipient for various projects from the Doris Duke Foundation, Chamber Music America and the New York Foundation for the Arts. She has shared the stage with Grant Stewart, Harold Mabern, Houston Person, Bernadette Peters and will release her second album In Her Words this September.



10:00PM

Sachal Vasandani - Vocals

TBA - Vocals

Victor Gould - Piano

Alex Claffy - Bass

Domo Branch - Drums



It was has quickly become a monthly engagement at The Django, Sachal Vasandani returns to our stage with surprise guest vocalists. This new series features Sachal sharing the stage with different emerging singers each month exploring, improvising, and celebrating each other. Sachal is recognized for his singular voice, with a tone and unique phrasing that mark him as one of the most compelling artists on the scene today. Thoroughly rooted in jazz, Sachal has the swagger to front the most swinging big bands and the vulnerability to present definitive takes of classic ballads. His deeply creative approach to improvisation across lyrics, melodic changes and time signatures is always soulful, and he has come to be regarded as one of the eminent vocal improvisers of his generation. Sachal's 2018 release, Shadow Train (GSI), celebrates twin themes of romance and respect with an open spirit. Songs like Abbey Lincoln's "Throw it Away" highlight this: Sachal's performance is equal parts virility and empathy. The Nat "King" Cole classic, "Unforgettable," is honored with a spare, haunting style, and is revered by listeners with nearly a million streams across platforms since its release in 2019.



2/17 Calvin Johnson & Notes of a Native Son cd release

7:00pm

Calvin Johnson - Saxophones and Vocals

Andrew McGowan - Piano

Nori Naraoka - Bass

Darrian Douglas - Drums



Calvin Johnson is a third-generation saxophonist, composer and bandleader born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. As a teenager he was able to nurture and expand his love and interest in music at the famed performing arts high school the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Calvin has toured and/or recorded with the likes of: Harry Connick Jr., Aaron Neville, Jason Derulo, Blind Boys of Alabama, Irma Thomas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mannie Fresh, Mystikal, Irvin Mayfield, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Calvin stays involved with the community through a number of organizations such as the Preservation Hall Foundation and the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, where he serves as a clinician and musician mentor to aspiring music students in part by leading youth music workshops throughout the New Orleans and New York Metro Areas. Johnson also had the pleasure of giving back to the community and the continuum of jazz by serving as a faculty member of the prestigious Louis Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp. Calvin is anticipating the release of his third studio album Notes of a Native Son to be celebrated on our stage tonight. This release is Calvin's most anticipated album to date as this will feature his compositional skills as well serve as a departure into a new sound.



2/17 Jeffery Miller Quintet

10:00pm

Jeffery Miller - Trombone

TBA - Saxophone

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Born and raised in New Orleans by his maternal grandparents, trombonist and singer Jeffery Miller understands that you don't get to where you want to be without sacrifice. When jazz vanguard Wynton Marsalis hand picked him out of high school to join him at Juilliard, Jeffery knew that he would have to leave his aging grandparents behind to chase his dream in New York. Now 25, Miller has scored three GRAMMY® nominations in 2019 for contributions to projects by Jon Batiste and John Legend. Graduating from Juilliard with both his bachelor's and master's degrees (in 2018 and 2020 respectively), he's set on a path to make his mark as a solo artist merging two musical souls. One remains deeply rooted in the melodic jazz trombone that rings closer to home, and the other in his voice echoing the sound of contemporary R&B artists like Ty Dolla $ign and Frank Ocean. Both are intertwined by a tale of two cities and the people in them who make Jeffery Miller who he is today.



2/18 Ken Fowser Quintet

7:00pm

Ken Fowser - Saxophone

Artists - TBA



2/18 Hudson Horns

10:00pm

Artists - TBA



Hudson Horns, LLC was born from the famous underground Daybreaker parties five years ago and has grown into one of the most sought-after brass bands in NYC. Professional trained, fused with their love of music, the HH band members excel in sound, creativity and performance. Hudson Horns is comprised of professionally trained musicians from renowned programs such as The New School, University of Michigan, Julliard, Harvard, The University of The Arts, and Manhattan School of Music. Hudson Horns artists have collaborated with leading performers such as Rihanna, Solange, Ricky Martin, Joe Jonas, Shawn Mendes, Macklemore, Busta Rhymes, Dave Chapelle, The Legendary Johnny O'neal, Roy Hargrove, and The Skatelites.



2/19-20 14th Annual Charles Mingus Festival

The Django proudly presents the 14th annual Mingus Festival and High School Competition, honoring the timeless music of legendary bassist, composer, and bandleader Charles Mingus (1922-1979). It's one of the year's most important events in jazz education, starring the GRAMMY Award-winning Mingus Big Band in a series of performances variously led by leading music educators and players from the ranks of the Mingus Big Band and the Mingus Orchestra. There will be a full day devoted to the Competition; and special concerts by Mingus ensembles at The Django. The top high school soloists from the Competition will be invited to sit in with the Big Band on Sunday night (2/20)!



2/19 Mingus Fest: Mingus Dynasty

7:00pm



2/19 Jason Clotter

10:00pm

Jason Clotter - Bass

TBA - Saxophone

Luther Allison - Piano

Hank Allen-Barfield



Jason Clotter, a bassist from Puerto Cortes, Honduras, currently resides in the mecca of jazz in New York City. During his years migrating from Honduras to New York City, he studied the bass at age 17 when he was invited to Celia Cruz Bronx High school of music. He has grown tremendously since he started playing the bass in high school. Clotter has taken part in many prestigious programs such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, NAFME, Manhattan School of Music and more. Clotter has shared the stage with numerous great musicians such as Eli Yamen, Stacy Dillard, Vincent Gardner, Marquis Hill, Wallace Roney, Eric Lewis, Steve Davis, Michael Mwnenso, Anthony Wonsey and many more. He has performed in venues around the world such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Smalls Jazz Club, Smoke Jazz Club, Grand Ole Opry and Reduta Jazz Club (Czech Republic).



2/20 Mingus Big Band

7:30 + 9:30pm



2/21-22 Closed for President's Day + Private Events

2/23 Benny Benack III

7:00pm

Benny Benack - Vocals and Trumpet

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



At the age of 27, Pittsburgh-born, New York-based jazz trumpeter & singer Benny Benack III has quickly established himself as one of the most versatile and virtuosic voices of his generation. Hailed by The New York Times as "a charismatic young trumpeter who maintains an earnest sideline as a singer," Benack has a knack for delighting audiences with panache, in the spirit of classic crooners like Sinatra & Mel Tormé, with a nod to legendary trumpet showmen Louis Armstrong & Dizzy Gillespie.



10:00pm

Emily Braden - Vocals

TBA - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Big, bad beauty from Boise, Idaho, Emily Braden covers a lot of ground. Whether she's fronting an orchestra or leading a world-class trio in the heart of Manhattan, Braden has the innate ability to win the heart of any audience with her powerhouse vocals and striking stage presence. Winner of New York City's prestigious "Best of the Best" Jazzmobile Vocal Competition, Braden's Signature Sound is an effortless blend of jazz and soul. She is currently completing her sophomore release Cannon & Sparrow. Her debut album Soul Walk is composed of high-energy originals, bilingual improvisations (Braden is fluent in Spanish and received her Masters degree in Latin American Studies) and "flipped-out" jazz standards. Producer Misha Piatigorsky says, "As a singer, Emily has no boundaries. She gives me goosebumps." Before the COVID-19 global pandemic, Braden toured regularly and could be seen every first Friday at NYC's famed 55 Bar. She has performed at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club, Birdland Jazz Club and Minton's Playhouse as well as on international festival circuits. She has been a featured vocalist with Postmodern Jukebox and is the front woman for NYC's Sketchy Orkestra.



2/24 Sam Dillon Quartet

7:00pm

Sam Dillon - Saxophone

TBA- Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Native New Yorker, saxophonist, composer and teacher, Sam Dillon has established himself as one of the most in demand musicians of his generation. Sam's prolific soloist and sideman work includes over 20 studio recordings, performances on a global level and international critical acclaim garnering him recognition as one of the defining voices on the tenor saxophone today.



In 2016, Sam received his Artist Diploma from the prestigious Juilliard School as the saxophonist in the A.D. Jazz Program. This ensemble toured and taught internationally at destinations including The Tokyo Jazz Festival, The Torino Jazz Festival, The Sao Paulo Jazz Festival, and Lincoln Center. In 2013, Sam was selected as one of 13 semi-finalists for the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition where he performed at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.



2/24 Ian Hendrickson-Smith

10:00pm

Ian Hendrickson-Smith - saxophone/flute

Artists - TBA



New York City-based saxophonist and flutist Ian Hendrickson-Smith returns to The Django this month leading his own quartet. He is mostly noted for his remarkable tone, soulful approach and blues-driven melodies. Equally adept on all the saxophones, Ian stays very busy doing what he loves and loves staying busy! Currently, you can find Ian playing on the road with The Roots or on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Hendrickson-Smith's extensive recording experience includes the release of 12 jazz records as a leader. His most recent, The Lowdown (Cellar Music 2020) is currently charting at #18 on the national jazz charts.



2/25 Ken Fowser Quintet

7:00pm

Ken Fowser - Saxophone

Artists - TBA



2/25 Ron Jackson Standards and My Songs cd release

10:00pm

Ron Jackson - 7 String Guitar

Lucia Jackson - Vocals

Clark Gayton - Trombone

Brian Ho - Hammond Organ

Ben Wolfe - Bass

Willie Jones III - Drums



World-renowned seven string jazz guitarist/composer/arranger Ron Jackson has performed, recorded, and taught music in over 30 countries. Jackson is likely the only African American seven-string jazz guitarist alive. His goal is to bring awareness to the instrument through education, music, and events. As a musician, Jackson has been featured as a leader in jazz festivals all over the world, including the North Sea Jazz Festival, Edinburgh Jazz Festival, and Winter Jazzfest. His influences include George Benson, Pat Metheny, Jimmy Page, and Jimi Hendrix. He has studied under the tutelage of Pat Martino, Barry Harris, Melvin Sparks, Mike Stern, and the seven-string master, the late Bucky Pizzarelli. As a recording artist, Jackson has had a successful recording career, releasing eight albums. Beginning with the chart-topping Guitar Thing (1991), Flubby Dubby (2008) which was recorded live with his Hammond Organ trio, and his most recent release, the Jazzweek Top 100 album, Standards And Other Songs (2019). His first recording on the seven-string incorporates traditional standards with jazz reimaginings of radio-friendly pop songs, like Drake's "Passion Fruit". These days you can find Ron Jackson performing for audiences with his band, teaching virtually and in-person, and hosting his popular Instagram live show "Sunday Evening Jazz". In 2022 Ron will be on tour with his "Whatever's Open" Tour and releasing his new album, Standards and My Songs.



2/26 Spike Wilner Trio

7:00pm

Spike Wilner - Piano

TBA - Bass

TBA - Drums



Michael Spike Wilner was inspired to play ragtime piano at a young age after seeing a docudrama on the life of Scott Joplin. This led to a life-long passion for piano playing, ragtime and jazz music. Spike made his performance debut at the age of 14 by playing Joplin's Maple Leaf Rag at the St. Louis Ragtime Festival, then held on the Goldenrod Showboat moored on the Mississippi River.



2/26 Nick Hempton Band

10:00pm

Nick Hempton - Saxophone

Ed Cherry - Guitar

Kyle Koehler - Organ

Fukushi Tainaka - Drums



Nick Hempton is an alto and tenor saxophonist producing new music in the modern/mainstream tradition. Calling New York home since 2004, he headlines clubs throughout the city, as well as concert halls and festivals around the world. Influenced by the greats of the instrument- Dexter Gordon, Sonny Stitt, Cannonball Adderley- and informed by a youth misspent playing Rhythm & Blues and Ska in his native Australia, Hempton's jazz is original, approachable, and always swinging



2/27 TBA

2/28 Mingus Mondays: Mingus Big Band

7:30 + 9:30pm



2/28 The Django Jam featuring Alexander Claffy

10:30pm

Alexander Claffy - Bass

TBA - Piano

TBA - Drums



After nearly a three-year hiatus, The Django Jam Returns! Join Alexander Claffy as he hosts the weekly jam featuring New York City's finest musicians - you never know who will stop by!



To learn more, visit TheDjangoNYC.com.