 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below

Guest stars included Will Swenson, John Arthur Hill, Ryann Redmond, and more.

By: Dec. 23, 2025

Britani Bateman made her 54 Below debut on December 5th and 6th at 54 Below. Check out photos from the performance below!

Straight from Salt Lake City, Britani took center stage in an evening that marked her next chapter as a cabaret star. For two nights only, the actress and vocal powerhouse traded the drama of the screen for the intimacy of New York City’s most legendary cabaret room.

With dazzling vocals, dream roles brought to life, surprise guest appearances, some more announcements (and plenty of reveals), Britani showed the world exactly why everyone’s asking “What about her?”

Guest stars included Will Swenson, John Arthur Hill, Ryann Redmond, Olivia Bateman, Jared Osmond, Brian Martin, Christian Galvis, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport. Music direction by Steven Jamail. Produced by Christophe Desorbay.

Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton and Julia Khoroshilov

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas & John Arthur Hill

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Angie Katsanevas, Britani Bateman, Heather Gay & Whitney Rose

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose & Bronwyn Newport

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Steven Jamail, Angie Katsanevas, Britani Bateman, Heather Gay & Whitney Rose.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Ryann Redmond, John Arthur Hill & Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Brian Martin, Britani Bateman & Christian Galvis.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman & Will Swenson.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Will Swenson.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Olivia Bateman & Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Christophe Desorbay & Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman & Steven Jamail.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Brian Martin, Britani Bateman, Ryann Redmond & Christian Galvis.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman & Christophe Desorbay.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Steven Jamail.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Brian Martin, Britani Bateman & Ryann Redmond.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Jared Osmond & Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman & Will Swenson.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Olivia Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Olivia Bateman & Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Britani Bateman.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image
Christophe Desorbay, Britani Bateman & Steven Jamail.

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image

Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below Image


Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos