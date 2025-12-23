Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below

Guest stars included Will Swenson, John Arthur Hill, Ryann Redmond, and more.
Britani Bateman made her 54 Below debut on December 5th and 6th at 54 Below. Check out photos from the performance below!
Straight from Salt Lake City, Britani took center stage in an evening that marked her next chapter as a cabaret star. For two nights only, the actress and vocal powerhouse traded the drama of the screen for the intimacy of New York City’s most legendary cabaret room.
With dazzling vocals, dream roles brought to life, surprise guest appearances, some more announcements (and plenty of reveals), Britani showed the world exactly why everyone’s asking “What about her?”
Guest stars included Will Swenson, John Arthur Hill, Ryann Redmond, Olivia Bateman, Jared Osmond, Brian Martin, Christian Galvis, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport. Music direction by Steven Jamail. Produced by Christophe Desorbay.
Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton and Julia Khoroshilov
Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas & John Arthur Hill
Angie Katsanevas, Britani Bateman, Heather Gay & Whitney Rose
Britani Bateman, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose & Bronwyn Newport
Steven Jamail, Angie Katsanevas, Britani Bateman, Heather Gay & Whitney Rose.
Ryann Redmond, John Arthur Hill & Britani Bateman.
Brian Martin, Britani Bateman & Christian Galvis.
Britani Bateman & Will Swenson.
Olivia Bateman & Britani Bateman.
Christophe Desorbay & Britani Bateman.
Britani Bateman & Steven Jamail.
Brian Martin, Britani Bateman, Ryann Redmond & Christian Galvis.
Britani Bateman & Christophe Desorbay.
Brian Martin, Britani Bateman & Ryann Redmond.
Jared Osmond & Britani Bateman.
Britani Bateman & Will Swenson.
Olivia Bateman.
Olivia Bateman & Britani Bateman.
Christophe Desorbay, Britani Bateman & Steven Jamail.
