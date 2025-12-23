Photos: Britani Bateman's Debuts Cabaret Show WHAT ABOUT ME at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Britani Bateman made her 54 Below debut on December 5th and 6th at 54 Below. Check out photos from the performance below!

Straight from Salt Lake City, Britani took center stage in an evening that marked her next chapter as a cabaret star. For two nights only, the actress and vocal powerhouse traded the drama of the screen for the intimacy of New York City’s most legendary cabaret room.

With dazzling vocals, dream roles brought to life, surprise guest appearances, some more announcements (and plenty of reveals), Britani showed the world exactly why everyone’s asking “What about her?”

Guest stars included Will Swenson, John Arthur Hill, Ryann Redmond, Olivia Bateman, Jared Osmond, Brian Martin, Christian Galvis, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport. Music direction by Steven Jamail. Produced by Christophe Desorbay.