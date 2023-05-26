The Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in June

THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES premieres at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Saturday, June 10th at 4pm.

Popular cabaret couple Paul and Rochelle Chamlin are delighted to premiere their newest show, The Prime of Our Lives. The show offers a humorous and touching look at the passage of time from a variety of perspectives. As in all their shows, beloved standards are interspersed with delightful rarities and witty banter. They'll be joined by Tom Hubbard on bass and Tony Tedesco on percussion. The show is directed by MAC-award winner Teresa Fischer. More show dates are to follow.

There is a $20 cover and $25 food and drink minimum. Order tickets at lauriebeechmantheatre.venuetix.com. Use discount code PRIME when ordering by May 31st.

For over 15 years Paul and Rochelle have presented numerous shows on a variety of themes, which have been warmly received by audiences and reviewers alike.

Paul Chamlin has established his reputation for over 35 years as a Musical Director, coach, singer, accompanist, and repertoire specialist. As MD he has worked with such renowned performers as Len Cariou, Anita Gillette, Lee Roy Reams, Beth Fowler, Brad Oscar, and Penny Fuller. Rochelle's vocal versatility spans multiple genres from musical theater to jazz standards. They've combined their considerable talents to create supremely entertaining shows that feature eclectic song choices, beautiful harmonizing, and unique chemistry.

For more information go to www.thechamlins.com or email info@thechamlins.com.