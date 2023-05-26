The Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in June

The performance is on Saturday, June 10th at 4pm.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Rickie Lee Jones Is Just In Time With Her New Album Of Standards PIECES OF T Photo 1 Rickie Lee Jones A TREASURE Indeed
Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & Photo 2 Racci & Romo Go Bobby & Connie For An Hour
10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 3 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Photo 4 Zoe Van Tieghem SPRINGS Into The Interviewee Seat

Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42

Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42

THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES premieres at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Saturday, June 10th at 4pm.

Popular cabaret couple Paul and Rochelle Chamlin are delighted to premiere their newest show, The Prime of Our Lives. The show offers a humorous and touching look at the passage of time from a variety of perspectives. As in all their shows, beloved standards are interspersed with delightful rarities and witty banter. They'll be joined by Tom Hubbard on bass and Tony Tedesco on percussion. The show is directed by MAC-award winner Teresa Fischer. More show dates are to follow.

There is a $20 cover and $25 food and drink minimum. Order tickets at lauriebeechmantheatre.venuetix.com. Use discount code PRIME when ordering by May 31st.

For over 15 years Paul and Rochelle have presented numerous shows on a variety of themes, which have been warmly received by audiences and reviewers alike.

Paul Chamlin has established his reputation for over 35 years as a Musical Director, coach, singer, accompanist, and repertoire specialist. As MD he has worked with such renowned performers as Len Cariou, Anita Gillette, Lee Roy Reams, Beth Fowler, Brad Oscar, and Penny Fuller. Rochelle's vocal versatility spans multiple genres from musical theater to jazz standards. They've combined their considerable talents to create supremely entertaining shows that feature eclectic song choices, beautiful harmonizing, and unique chemistry.

For more information go to www.thechamlins.com or email info@thechamlins.com.

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Natalie Douglas to Preset A 60s SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This Summer Photo
Natalie Douglas to Preset A 60's SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This Summer

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Natalie Douglas – thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Bistro Award and Nightlife Award winner – with “A 60’s Songs Juneteenth Jubilee” on Monday, June 19 at 7:00 PM.

JOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer Celebration Photo
JOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer Celebration

54 BELOW will welcome back Joe Iconis as he brings his beloved friends and eclectic catalogue for another round of Joe Iconis & Family from June 12 – 17 at 7:00pm.

Hannah Jane Debuts New Show At CT+S Photo
Hannah Jane Debuts New Show At CT+S

Hannah Jane's voice is gorgeous, one could listen to her all evening and not tire of it.

The Work of Jessy Tomsko Will Be Featured in Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below Photo
The Work of Jessy Tomsko Will Be Featured in Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below

The work of Jessy Tomsko to be featured in Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume 6 - this July at 54 Below.


More Hot Stories For You

The Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in JuneThe Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in June
Natalie Douglas to Preset A 60's SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This SummerNatalie Douglas to Preset A 60's SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This Summer
JOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer CelebrationJOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer Celebration
NOT JUST SINATRA Comes to The Cutting RoomNOT JUST SINATRA Comes to The Cutting Room

Videos

Video: Elijah Rae Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video Video: Elijah Rae Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Video
Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You