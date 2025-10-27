 tracker
The 4th Annual NEW JERSEY CABARET FESTIVAL to Take Place in November

Events will take place on Sunday, November 30, 4PM At Morristown Unitarian Fellowship's Chu Family Hall.

By: Oct. 27, 2025
The 4th Annual NEW JERSEY CABARET FESTIVAL to Take Place in November Image
NiCori Studios & Productions will present the fourth annual New Jersey Cabaret Festival at Chu Family Hall, Morristown Unitarian Fellowship on Sunday, November 30 at 4 PM.

The festival is hosted by multi-award-nominated vocalist and educator Corinna Sowers Adler and award-winning vocalist and educator Stearns Matthews. Musical Direction is by 17-time MAC Award-winning pianist/arranger/conductor/singer-songwriter Tracy Stark.

The New Jersey Cabaret Festival hosts performers who were born, currently live, or have performed exclusively in New Jersey. This year's lineup features (in alphabetical order): Wendy Lane Bailey, Ami Brabson, Jeff Foote, Eric Yves Garcia, James Horan, Rosemary Loar, Matthew Luminello, Carolyn Montgomery, Nicole Spano, Susan Speidel, THOSE GIRLS, Laurie Vega, Lisa Viggiano, Lisa Yaeger, and more!

 



