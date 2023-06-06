Ted Baker Will Be Honored at a Memorial Concert at the Cutting Room NYC

The performance is on Sunday, June 18th.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Ted Baker Will Be Honored at a Memorial Concert at the Cutting Room NYC

Pianist and Composer, Ted Baker will be honored at a Memorial Concert on Sunday, June 18th at 2pm-3:30pm at the Cutting Room NYC.

Ted Baker, Pianist/Keyboardist, who we lost in December 2022, was a multitalented musical artist who was highly respected in the music and theatre world.


Most notably, he also performed with several Well-Known Musical Legends: 

Steely Dan, Art Garfunkel, Pete Townsend, Petula Clark, Eartha Kitt, Phillip Glass, Lisa Loeb, Grover Washington Jr, and many others.


Ted was also a Pianist/Keyboardist on several Broadway Shows, including The Who’s Tommy and The Lion King.


This concert will celebrate Ted Baker's artistry as a composer, featuring several songs from his Posthumous Debut Album "EVIDENCE OF TED", streaming on major platforms soon.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door

Proceeds will go to funding the completion of the album (and promotion)
*Every Ticket Holder will be sent a copy of Ted’s CD this summer*

The Ted Baker Memorial Concert features Broadway & Studio Musicians, Recording Artists and Broadway Performers that include:

Joseph Baker, Gary Bristol, Frank Canino, George Farmer, John Miller, Clint DeGanon, Tommy Igoe, Benny Koonefsky, Kevin Kuhn, Oz Noy, Andy Berman, Pete Levin, Joseph Church, Nanni Assis, Rolando Morales-Matos, Mark Berman, Andy Ezrin

Allen Farnham, Ted Kooshian, Dan Lipton, Donnie Kehr, Roger Rosenberg, Rozi Baker, Julie Crafton, Carolyn Leonhart and Larry Salzman.




