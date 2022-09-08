Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tatiana Wechsler, Nicolas King & More to Join THE JESSE WALKER SHOW COMES TO BROADWAY at Don't Tell Mama

Join an evening full of song, dance, laughter, games and chat.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
Tatiana Wechsler, Nicolas King & More to Join THE JESSE WALKER SHOW COMES TO BROADWAY at Don't Tell Mama

Help Make a Difference! New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," in support of Project ALS, is coming to town with The Jesse Walker Show Comes to Broadway, a musical evening celebrating Broadway's best. The special benefit concert for Project ALS hosted by Jesse Walker and will feature Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), Nicolas King (Hollywood Arms) and special Broadway celebrity guests soon to be announced, in an evening full of song, dance, laughter, games and chat.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special benefit concert event is set for Monday, October 24, 2022 beginning at 8:00PM at Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street). $25.00 Cover Charge and a $20.00 Minimum (Must Include 2 drinks). CASH ONLY. Room opens for seating 45 minutes prior to show time. Food Menu Available. Reservations can be made by visiting www.dontellmamanyc.com. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research.

Jesse Walker, named "Talk Show Host with Tenacity" by New Jersey's Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. They recruit the world's best scientists and doctors to work together-rationally and aggressively-to develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies. Project ALS is the world's first ALS organization to focus exclusively on research. They have raised over $100 million in 22 years to fund ALS research programs at leading academic institutions including Harvard University, Columbia University, UCSF, and the Salk Institute, and have made significant progress toward a cure for ALS.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Knitting Factory Management's Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 to perform at Sony Music Hall
September 8, 2022

For the first time in years, legendary Afrobeat artist and Kuti family scion SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 are relentlessly touring the globe with their ongoing US, UK, and European tour, hitting stops at major festivals and unique venues along the way. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 will be performing classic anthems and songs from their catalogue—including the most recent Grammy®-nominated album Black Times—alongside new material.
Celebrate Carol Sue Gershman's Big Birthday At The Green Room 42, October 13Celebrate Carol Sue Gershman's Big Birthday At The Green Room 42, October 13
September 7, 2022

Singer Carol Sue Gershman is back! Help her celebrate her 87th birthday as she presents A Reminiscence on Thursday, October 13 at 7 PM at the Green Room 42. Special guests Wendy tap dances and Terri sings. Music director is Dan Furman, with Carol Sudhalter on sax, Iris Orning on bass and David Silliman on drums. The show is directed by Lennie Watts.
Jeffrey Vause Returns To Don't Tell Mama With ALOHA OY!, September 10 & 24Jeffrey Vause Returns To Don't Tell Mama With ALOHA OY!, September 10 & 24
September 7, 2022

Proud Image Theatre Company's Jeffrey Vause returns to Don't Tell Mama with Aloha Oy! The Cabaret on Saturdays, September 10 and 24, both at 5 PM. Music director is John Bowen.
Matha Bartz to Make The Green Room 42 Debut With OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZMatha Bartz to Make The Green Room 42 Debut With OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZ
September 7, 2022

Vocalist Martha Bartz will make her New York City Green Room 42 debut with Off the Charts on Friday, September 30, playing again on Friday, October 21; both shows are at 7 PM. Dr. Mory Ortman is music director and the multi-award winning Jeff Harnar is Bartz's director.
HERE'S TO YOU, TAYLOR SWIFT is Coming To The Union Theatre This MonthHERE'S TO YOU, TAYLOR SWIFT is Coming To The Union Theatre This Month
September 7, 2022

Following a sold-out show 'Sad Girl Summer: A Pop Cabaret', Sad Girl Shows brings you an evening in celebration of the work of Taylor Swift. Love Musicals? Love Taylor Swift but can't wait for blondie to drop the next tour dates? This one is for you!