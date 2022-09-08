Tatiana Wechsler, Nicolas King & More to Join THE JESSE WALKER SHOW COMES TO BROADWAY at Don't Tell Mama

Help Make a Difference! New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," in support of Project ALS, is coming to town with The Jesse Walker Show Comes to Broadway, a musical evening celebrating Broadway's best. The special benefit concert for Project ALS hosted by Jesse Walker and will feature Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), Nicolas King (Hollywood Arms) and special Broadway celebrity guests soon to be announced, in an evening full of song, dance, laughter, games and chat.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special benefit concert event is set for Monday, October 24, 2022 beginning at 8:00PM at Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street). $25.00 Cover Charge and a $20.00 Minimum (Must Include 2 drinks). CASH ONLY. Room opens for seating 45 minutes prior to show time. Food Menu Available. Reservations can be made by visiting www.dontellmamanyc.com. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research.

Jesse Walker, named "Talk Show Host with Tenacity" by New Jersey's Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. They recruit the world's best scientists and doctors to work together-rationally and aggressively-to develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies. Project ALS is the world's first ALS organization to focus exclusively on research. They have raised over $100 million in 22 years to fund ALS research programs at leading academic institutions including Harvard University, Columbia University, UCSF, and the Salk Institute, and have made significant progress toward a cure for ALS.