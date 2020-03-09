TRUE CRIME: THE MUSICAL is Back For One Night Only

Musical improv duo Beautiful Dreamers (Jillian Vitko & Maggie Lalley with MD Stoddard Blackall) is back with its original creation "True Crime the Musical" for a one-night-only performance on March 29 at 7:30pm at The People's Improv Theatre Striker mainstage.

Beautiful Dreamers has taken their unique musical improv stylings to comedy festivals like WTP Comedy Fest, District Improv Fest, NY Improv Fest, Interrupted Improv Fest (Cage Match Winner) and NY Comedy Music Fest. They've performed musical improv at many venues around NYC, including Broadway Comedy Club, Under St. Marks, Magnet Theater, and The Tank.

In this completely improvised musical, the pair gets suggestions from the audience: the victim, the murder weapon, and the location. From there, a musical is created on the fly to get to the bottom of this never-before-seen and never-to-be-seen-again case.

Tickets are $9 and can be purchased here. Don't miss this show, it's to die for!





