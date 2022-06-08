TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN to Run June 9 – 24 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square celebrates Pride Month with Antonia Kasper's TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN.

In this retro 90's farce with music, everyone thinks Todd is gay, including the girl he likes. Afraid he might jeopardize their friendship, Todd's ruse snowballs into an over-the-top mix-up of sexual preference and identities ... when he gets his roommate and a drag queen involved!



Running Thursdays, June 9 & 30 and Friday, June 24 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe (407 West 42 Street, just west of 9th Avenue). Tickets are $25, with a $25 food/drink minimum. To purchase tickets, visit www.TrueConfessionsStraightMan.com.



TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN is written and directed by Antonia Kasper. It stars Nicholas Schommer, Hannah Coffman, Lawrence Karl, Megan Styrna, Scotty Kall, Joe Diez, Elise Ramaekers, and Hannah Ford.



Rooted in Antonia Kasper's real-life experiences, TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN is a retro time capsule capturing the queer and straight nightlife and lifestyle of NYC in the 90s.