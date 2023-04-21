Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND to Play Encore Performance at The Green Room 42 This Month

Full of hi-jinx, hilarity and three-part-harmony, the show features fresh takes on familiar favorites, outrageous parody, and original songs.

After winning two 2022 Broadway World Cabaret Awards, Three Men and a Baby Grand, starring Brandon James Gwinn (TL;DR: Thelma Louise;Dyke Remix, Trixie Mattel's Moving Parts), Dylan Hartwell (NEWSical, Love Quirks) and Greg Sullivan (A Musical About Star Wars, Naked Boys Singing) takes the stage for an encore performance Thursday April 27th at 7:00PM at Greenroom42.

The three-man cabaret premiered last year in New York to an enthusiastic, sold out crowd and went on to be nominated for a Glam Award and six Broadway World Awards, winning Best Original Song and Best Debut (Run of Shows). Full of hi-jinx, hilarity and three-part-harmony, the show features fresh takes on familiar favorites, outrageous parody, and original songs. The charming and funny show has been lauded as "fantastic" and "a wonderful show...the three part harmony singing is just phenomenal" by BroadwayRadio.com and Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post said, "The trio's clever and hilarious spins on favorite songs somehow make musical theatre even gayer." Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Brandon James Gwinn

(he/they) is a Bistro Award Winner, a Broadway World Award winner for best piano bar entertainer, a Drama League nominated and Richard Rodgers Award winning composer-lyricist, performer and producer. They opened for Trixie Mattel on her sold out North American tour Now With Moving Parts and appear in the documentary Moving Parts on Netflix. Solo albums: BULLIT (Queer Global Arts Festival Winner) & Not Too Late. As producer: Two Birds, and One Stone (Billboard #1) by Trixie Mattel, LoveFool by Alexis Michelle for Broadway Records, Place & Time: songs by EllaRose Chary & Brandon James Gwinn Theatre: The Seance Machine (The Tank/Obie-Award-winning season, Drama League nom) TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix (Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, UArts Polyphone Festival, O'Neill, NAMT), Matchmaker Matchmaker, I'(M) Willing to Settle (A.R.T., NYMF) Small Town Story (NYTB, Village Originals, Seattle. World Premiere: American Theatre Group) Proud Recording Academy Grammy Voter and member of The Americana Music Association, The American Federation of Musicians and ASCAP. MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. @brandonjamesg www.brandonjamesgwinn.com

Dylan Hartwell

(he/him) is an NYC-based writer and actor. Born & raised in Dallas, TX, he graduated NYU Tisch with degrees in both Screenwriting and Drama. As artists-in-residence with The New Works Lab at Stratford, he and collaborator Benny Gammerman have had original musicals produced through Barrington Stage, New York Theatre Barn, and La Jolla Playhouse. Favorite roles include "Fabrizio" in The Light in the Piazza (Carbonell Award Nominee) "Chris" in Hands On A Hardbody, and "Rocky" in The Rocky Horror Show. Download his newest concept album Rager! on all music streaming platforms. @dylanhartwell

Greg Sullivan

(he/him) is a NYC-based actor. Born and raised in the Princeton area of NJ, he honed his craft at Vassar College and the Moscow Art Theatre School. He was most recently seen on the Las Vegas strip in A Musical About Star Wars and NEWSical The Musical. He originated the role(s) of Marie in Dave Malloy & Rachel Chavkin's musical Haarlem Berlin at The Powerhouse Theatre, and Ethan in Hartwell & Gammerman's new work Rager! Other favorite credits include playing a monkey in Seussical (Nat'l Tour), a rabbit in The Velveteen Rabbit (Atlantic Theatre), and a naked boy in Naked Boys Singing! (Off B'way). Stream and download the new concept album of Rager! on all platforms now. @gregsull www.gregsullivan.nyc




