Stephen S. Miller Creates New Internet TV Show THE MAMA ROSE SHOW

New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller is the host of the new internet TV show "The Mama Rose Show," which he recently created to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes air weekly here and are also posted across all social media platforms. This week and next week "The Mama Rose Show" will be posting special episodes highlighting the upcoming Brooklyn Film Festival.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

David Dean Bottrell - Actor ("Boston Legal"), whose one-man show, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, played at the Triad Theatre.

Tym Moss - Actor ("Junk")/Cabaret Star/LGBTQ Activist

Bonnie Rose - Stage/TV/Screen Actress ("Mr. Robot," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Most Likely to Murder")

Amy Lyndon - Celebrity Booking Coach (The Lyndon Technique)

Watch the most recent episode below!

Back in February right before Valentine's Day, Miller took to the stage as a headliner for the show "Love and Other Feelings" at The Hidden Cabaret at The Secret Room. The show was hosted by Craig Horsley and the music director was Terry Burress (who has worked with Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and many other icons). This marked Miller's return to being on stage after 20 years of working behind the scenes as a stage manager, director and designer on the Off-Broadway circuit. To a sold out crowd, Stephen wooed the audience with his rendition of "Can't Help Loving That Man" and "Feelings."

Before his return to the stage, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You