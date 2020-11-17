Stephen S. Miller Celebrates His Birthday With London Return On Harold Sanditen's OPEN MIC PARTY

New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller, the host of the internet TV show "The Mama Rose Show," for his birthday will be returning to perform on London-based Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party on Thursday, December 3rd. Watch the livestream that day at 2:10pm New York City time/7:10 p.m. London time on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/user/HaroldSanditen/live and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/haroldsanditen.

Harold Sanditen is a jazz and cabaret singer and the host of the über-popular Open Mic Party Live at Zédel - the longest running show in the Crazy Coqs - London's most beautiful music room. In addition to Miller, the stellar line-up for the Dec. 3rd show will also feature Chamonix Aspen, Leanne Borghesi, Michele Brourman, Rosella Byers, Laurent Doumont, Sean Harkness, Marta Sanders, Regina Zona and Jess Robinson, who is the voice of almost every female character on the recently released series "Spitting Image." Robinson skyrocketed to fame as "the woman of 1,000 voices" after being a finalist on "Britain's Got Talent."

Miller previously appeared on Sanditen's Open Mic Party in July 2020 for a special show titled "A Midsummer Night's Stream." Back in February 2020 right before Valentine's Day, Stephen S. Miller took to the stage as a headliner for the show "Love and Other Feelings" at The Hidden Cabaret at The Secret Room near Times Square in New York City. The show was hosted by Craig Horsley and the music director was Terry Burress (who has worked with Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and many other icons). This marked Miller's return to being on stage after 20 years of working behind the scenes as a stage manager, director and designer on the Off-Broadway circuit. To a sold out crowd, Stephen wooed the audience with his rendition of "Can't Help Loving That Man" and "Feelings." Read the rave reviews of the show on Broadway World and ENinaRothe.com.

Miller created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts including Harold Sanditen, who was featured in a special Black Lives Matter episode. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Other fabulous guests who recently graced the "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Matthew Scott Montgomery, Disney Channel alum ("Sonny with a Chance," "So Random") and award-winning actor of Del Shores' play "Yellow"

Before his return to the stage earlier this year, Stephen S. Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

Read more about Stephen S. Miller at https://www.stephensmiller.com/.

