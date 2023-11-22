Stephanie Nakasian With the Matt Baker Trio to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in December

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present acclaimed jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM. Bringing high energy to every performance, Stephanie enthralls listeners with her pure tones and a flawless delivery, engaging them on a personal level with a love for the music that is playful, electric and spontaneous in story and song. Stephanie is returning to New York City for the holidays with her favorite trio, led by Matt Baker on piano, with as well as Karl Kimmel on bass and Alvester Garnett on drums. Stephanie, also the mother of jazz singing sensation Veronica Swift, will be presenting an intimate evening of swinging standards with a sprinkle of holiday favorites. Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Stephanie Nakasian is an exciting, well-seasoned jazz vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation, completely authentic with a fresh and vibrant sound all her own. Known as one of the world’s leading jazz vocalists, Stephanie will take you on a fantasy musical voyage that transcends the Great Ladies of Song in genre, tribute and originality. Capturing the heart of audiences with her extensive repertoire, reaching from jazz and classic rock to pop and cabaret, Stephanie creates an atmosphere that will transport you to another place and time. A prolific recording artist with 15 celebrated albums, including her acclaimed Show Me the Way, and special tribute to Billie Holiday, Billie Remembered, which was featured on NPR’s “Fresh Air” with Terry Gross, Stephanie continues to perform live and is dedicated to inspiring the “next generation”of artists through her writings, guest speaker appearances and participatory vocal training courses and improv workshops. She has appearanced with artists such as Urbie Green, Pat Metheny, Bobby McFerrin, Milt Hinton, Clark Terry, Joe Temperly, Scott Hamilton, Harry Allen, Sheila Jordan, Bob Dorough, Valery Ponomarev and (with Jon Hendricks) Philly Joe Jones, Roy Haynes, and Annie Ross to name a few. She is the author of three books, including 2020’s Breathing Room, a collection of stories of personal transformation witnessed from her voice students. StephanieNakasian.com

Matt Baker, the Australian-born jazz pianist, leads a powerful trio in New York City, where he has called home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues, including Birdland, The Blue Note, and Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel, tours both within the USA and internationally as a bandleader and sideman, and has released six albums, his latest is a DVD album, Live at Birdland. Baker’s sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Judy Collins, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Veronica Swift, Tierney Sutton, and Arianna Neikrug, in addition to guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli and tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm. Baker was an award winner himself in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. A student of Taylor Eigsti’s since moving to New York, Matt watched Oscar Peterson perform live for an entire week at the Blue Note, from which a friendship between the two formed in the remaining years of Peterson’s life. Baker has also studied with Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Ella Fitzgerald’s lifelong accompanist Paul Smith. MattBaker.com.au

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM

Robert Bannon

“A Christmas Special”

*Livestream Available*

Who did not grow up with the old school 70s/80s network Christmas specials? Well, entertainer Robert Bannon brings his own take on the season to brighten up the holiday. A live band, special guests, and festive cheer galore. You will hear holiday classics, an epic diva Christmas mashup, and a medley of songs you grew up loving for the holidays. Robert will also be celebrating his first Holiday single, a cover of the classic, “Don't Save It All for Christmas Day.” Bring your partner, friends, kids, loved ones, anyone who needs some seasonal cheer and come down to the jolliest show in town.

Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM

Mark Mackillop

“Duets”

*Livestream Available*

Mark Mackillop star of West Side Story, Anastasia and Dirty Dancing returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with his third installment of his “Duets” series. Join him and stars from Broadway, TV and cabaret for a night of duets. Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark grew up performing in musical theater. At 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation’s oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Center’s Encores! series he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also traveled the US performing in the national tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To date he has personally raised over $393,000 for BCEFA.

Saturday, December 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

“It’s A Wonderful Life”

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Jason Kravits

“Off the Top!”

Television and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits (“Halston,” “Law & Order,” “The Practice,” “Friends”) makes his Chelsea Table + Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy that you have to see to believe. Over the course of one exhilarating hour, Kravits uses audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! You’ll be on the edge of your seat... until you’re rolling in the aisles. Backed by the most fearless band in the business, and joined by special guests, “Off the Top!” is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of fun. The evening features musical director Philip Orr, with Sean Dixon on drums, and Michael O’Brien on bass.

Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM

Natalie Douglas

“A Very Natalie New Year”

Can you believe it’s already that time of year? Time to have “A Very Natalie New Year.” These festive and fun nights with Natalie Douglas have been a NYC fixture for years. In fact, this is her 25th annual NYE celebration, so you know there will be no holds barred when it comes to entertaining the crowd. Natalie has wowed audiences worldwide with her critically acclaimed concerts and she couldn’t be more excited to share this stage with her dear friend and longtime music director, Mark Hartman. They’ll bring their considerable talents to an evening of beloved favorites, new delights, loads of laughs and there’s bound to be a preview or two from her upcoming album on Club44 Records, which will be released in early 2024. Spend the early part of your evening saying farewell to 2023 in the best possible way this New Year’s Eve.