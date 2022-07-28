Stars From WICKED, HADESTOWN, and More Will Lead BRAND NEW DAY Concert to Benefit Broadway Bound Kids

The impact of arts education will be felt by everyone who experiences this night of music, celebration, and hope with Broadway Bound Kids. Integrating performances from Broadway performers, students in BBK's free programs, and BBK Teaching Artists, you will leave this show in your feels!

Hear stories of how participation in the arts has changed lives, altered outcomes, and gives us hope for the future. Hear mind blowing performances from Broadway greats! And ultimately, help BBK raise our goal of 50K to support the imperative work of our mission: to provide arts education to all students.

The concert is set for August 1 at The Green Room 42.

Featuring

- Kelechi Ezie (The Music Man)

- Joey Contreras (Composer, In Pieces)

- Kim Exum (Book of Mormon)

- Emily Schultheis (Wicked)

- Emily Afton (Hadestown)

- Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo)

Musical Director: Adam Cole Klepper

About the Artists

Established in 2004, Broadway Bound Kids is a nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires youth through performing arts education. We provide comprehensive interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th Grade in the performing arts that focus on enhancing technical skills, social emotional learning, confidence, connection, mindfulness, and creativity. Social justice is central to our programming and organizational culture as we work to break down societal and financial barriers for youth, their families, and their communities. We cultivate communities of open hearts and minds amongst a diverse cross section of youth in New York City and beyond by enabling every student to explore all they can be, on stage and off.