Stark Sands, Krystina Alabado, Alysha Deslorieux, and More Announced For REMEMBER BROADWAY?

The popular concert series Broadway Sings has announced the interactive, virtual concert event "Remember Broadway?" to take place on the night of the anniversary of the year-long Broadway shutdown. The concert, on March 12 at 7pm EST, will be a musical celebration of what we have to look forward to when Broadway opens up again.

The 90-minute Zoom party, which is an expanded presentation of the brand new Broadway Sings PARTY!, will feature live performances from eight Broadway Stars, as well as Broadway games, trivia, and dancing. Party goers will be able to interact with the stars as well as take part in Q&As throughout the night.

The concert will feature LIVE performances from Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton).

Tickets, which are limited, can be purchased one-per-household for $40 at broadwaysingsconcert.com/events/rb.

Broadway Sings PARTY! hosts events for any occasion, ranging from birthday parties, fundraisers, bridal showers, holiday parties, graduation parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, engagement parties, baby showers, cast parties, and more. The parties are appropriate for all ages. More information and booking details can be found at broadwaysingsconcert.com/party.