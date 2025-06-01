Standbys, Understudies, Alternates from Broadway to Perform at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of At This Performance…™ to be held on Monday, June 23rd at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. The actors are from Maybe Happy Ending, Just In Time, Smash, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Boop! The Musical, Buena Vista Social Club, and Redwood.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 185th edition are Daniel Brackett (Standby for the role of Spencer in Redwood); Ariana Burks (Understudy for the role of Ana, Itzela and Prima Flaca in Real Women Have Curves), Victoria Byrd (Understudy for the roles of Betty Boop and Trisha in Boop! The Musical), Andre Montgomery Coleman Understudy for the roles of Young Ibrahim,Young Compay, Young Ruben and Juan De Marcos in Buena Vista Social Club), Chelle Denton (Understudy for the roles of Chloe and Susan Proctor in the Broadway production of Smash,, Steven Huynh (Understudy for the roles of Oliver, James ad Junseo in Maybe Happy Ending), Alexa Lopez (Understudy for Female roles in the Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) and Matt Magnusson (Understudy for the roles of Bobby Darin, Don Kirshner, Charlie Maffia, Murray The K, Giorgio, Angelo and Ahmer Ertegun in Just In Time). The evening will also feature a Special Guest Appearance by Tyler Davis (Sunset Boulevard). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean.

The Green Room 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past six years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

