Soprano Leah Crocetto To Make 54 Below Debut in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winning American soprano Leah Crocetto will make her 54 Below debut with her show A Quiet Thing on Tuesday, August 12.

Crocetto has played such opera houses as The Metropolitan Opera, Opera Australia, San Francisco Opera, Opera Frankfurt, English National Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Washington National Opera, Fondazione di Petruzelli, Teatro La Fenice, Opera National de Bordeaux, Arena di Verona, and Seattle Opera. Now she brings her love of other styles to 54 Below with an evening of jazz, standards, and show tunes (with a little opera thrown in for good measure), chronicling her career from small towns in Michigan and Connecticut to the major opera stages of the world.

The evening will feature musical direction by Ronny Michael Greenberg, with direction by Michael Kirk Lane. There is also a livestream option for the performance. Tickets begin at $57 and there is a $25 food/beverage per person.