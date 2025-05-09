Sierra Boggess and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Sierra Boggess, Liz Callaway and more! See the full lineup here.

SIERRA BOGGESS – MAY 12 AT 7PM

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess returns to 54 Below with a new evening of songs and stories. Spend an evening with Sierra as she sings the songs that mean the world to her!

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daaé in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, Love Never Dies, and Harmony.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF BROWN EXCELLENCE: SOUTH ASIANS ON BROADWAY, FEAT. ARI AFSAR, ADI ROY, & MORE – MAY 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a magical evening filled with the melodies of A Night of Brown Excellence: South Asians On Broadway, which celebrates the South Asian talents leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Thrilled to be back for year two, A Night of Brown Excellence presents extraordinary performers, ready to take you on a musical journey through your favorite show tunes sung by brown people. They are setting the stage and paving the way for future generations. A remarkable ensemble of the city’s most captivating talents has been assembled for this inaugural live performance. Within this cast, you’ll find representatives from the nation’s finest college programs, stars from Tony®-nominated musicals, and even performers from an Emmy-nominated TV series. This unforgettable experience is produced and directed by Devi Peot from SAOB, with associate direction by Ruchir Khazanchi.

Featuring Ari Afsar, Evan Balasubramaniam, Ritisha Chakraborty, Kristen Das, Rishi Golani, Rohit Gopal, Sara Haider, Jetta Juriansz, Ruchir Khazanchi, Anu Mysore, Peter Neureuther, Anargha Pal, Lav Raman, Adi Roy, Devina Sabnis, Mia Anjali Sachdev, Jasmine Sharma, Sunayna Smith, Manali Sunkara, Palini Sunkara, Sujaya Sunkara, Levin Valayil, Kuhoo Verma, Swetha Vissapragada, and Ria Yamdagni.

Joined by James Gabriel on drums, accompanist Dave Klodowski, and Joseph Thor on guitar.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A CCM CELEBRATION – MAY 13 AT 7PM

It’s the ultimate show tune extravaganza!

America’s very first musical theater program was created at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music over fifty years ago. Ever since the program’s first graduate (Tony Award® nominee Pamela Myers, Class of ’69) took Broadway by storm, CCM grads have headed to New York City to tread the boards on Broadway.

Join producer/host Scott Coulter and a bevy of Broadway’s greatest voices as they pay tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs. Featuring a cast of CCM graduates and current students! Joined by John Fischer on piano.

Featuring Delaney Benson, Chris Blem, Scott Coulter, Jessica Hendy, Stephanie Jae Park, Josh Prince, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, and John Riddle.

Also joined by the CCM Class of 2025, including Lucy Acuna, Essence Bell, Brian Cheung, Matthew Danforth, Kristen Das, Ryan Dever, Annalese Fusaro, Dan Klimko, JT Langlas, Tomi Newman, Madison Osment, Coty Perno, Sean Polk, Makayla Shipe, Spencer Stanley, and Franco Valerga.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DANGEROUS AND DRAMATIC: ICONIC VILLAIN ANTHEMS – MAY 13 AT 9:30PM

Step into the dark side with a night of iconic villain anthems, as Eliana Nunley and a powerhouse lineup of performers bring wickedly good music to the stage! From the chilling “I Put a Spell on You” (Annie Lennox) to the high-voltage energy of “Stone Cold Crazy” (Queen) and Broadway classics like “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” this show is all about the songs you love from music’s most notorious baddies. We are also thrilled to be accompanied by some fabulous musicians!

Featuring Jonté Jaurel Culpepper, Andrew Faria, Paul Hardin, Daniel Ison, Lucy Moon, Blake Morgan, Eliana Nunley, Brittany Smithson, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Ariel Bellevalaire on guitar and Andrew Orbison on piano.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WIZARD AND I: LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ – MAY 14 – 17 AT 7PM

The performance on May 17 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her attention to the songwriter with her new show, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia. Her latest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck.

Joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Alex Rybeck on piano, and Ron Tierno on drums.

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees) - $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MY PACE JOURNEY: PACE MUSICAL THEATER CLASS OF 2025 – MAY 14 AT 9:30PM

The Pace Class of 2025 invites you to reminisce with them as they look back on their Pace paths in their cabaret show My Pace Journey. Hear some of your favorite Broadway hits that these students have studied in class over their 4 years at Pace University, Including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “Cabaret,” and many more! This recently graduated collegiate ensemble is filled with NYC theatrical veterans and first time city goers who have just received their BFAs in Musical Theater and are ready to make their mark in the industry. But first we must look back at some monumental moments in the training that got them to this point. These stars shine bright so be sure to join us for a night to remember!

Produced by Kyle Geriak.

Featuring Sailor Kate Ashley, Makayla Bird, Delaney Brown, Nadine Chia, Gio Coppola, Sam Crawford, Sydney De Leon, Dan Graf, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Katie Howard, Phoenix Lafreniere, Nyomi Nee, Molly Nilsen, Cade Ostermeyer, Alexi Saunders, Chloe Reed, Grace Rundberg, Leroy Thompson, Liliana Valencia, Swetha Vissapragada, Madison Willet, Oscar Williams, and Yemie Woo.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT – MAY 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for the new musical, Alan Turing & the Queen of the Night, live and in concert! It’s a queer fantasy, a shameless celebration of a rebel genius and the woman he idolized, with a cast of talented singers accompanied by a five-piece rock band.

This concert features a selection of hits from the score, sung by our talented singers, and backed by a five-piece rock band.

Alan Turing & the Queen of the Night is a queer fantasy, a defiant, shameless celebration of a great man and the woman he idolized.

Witness a gay icon reimagined. Our version of Alan Turing throws off his well-mannered, nerdy persona. Instead, we honor his defiant soul — and the eccentric woman who taught him to live in a cruel world.

Mixing Turing’s gripping life story with the enchanting world of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, our show invites you to a night at the opera and asks what lengths you’d go to recover lost love?

Book & lyrics by Michael Vegas Mussman.

Music & lyrics by Payton Millet.

Featuring Jamey Cheek, Vi Dang, Livvie Hirshfield, Sydney Kurland, Sara Law, Spencer Petro, and Emi Sullivan.

AlanTuringAndTheQueenOfTheNight.com

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WRIGHT WAY 15TH ANNIVERSARY – MAY 16 AT 9:30PM

The Wright Way Coaching is a national performing arts program whose artists have found success on Broadway, film, and television like Cody Braverman (Leopoldstadt, Mrs. Doubtfire), Annie Braverman (Disney’s Frozen), Sofie Poliakoff (Parade), Colby Kipnes (Grey House), Ben Laxton (The Book of Mormon), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Susie Carroll (The Prom), Ethan Joseph (MJ the Musical), Jackson Greenspan (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory national tour), and more. This concert is in celebration of The Wright Way’s 15th Anniversary and will star some of Wright Way’s top talents. Featuring a live band and a cast of over 15 singing some of Broadway and pops best hits, there is bound to be a bop for everybody.

Directed by Joe Barros (Gigi, Cagney), with music direction by Steve Smith, come and enjoy a feel good show celebrating 15 years of mentorship, and self-discovery through artistry. This community has built a family of artists that continually support each other through all their trials and successes. Come join the family in the party and celebration of Wright Way’s 15 years!

Featuring Dylan Adams, Caeley Arellano, Cole Bellorgey, Susie Carroll, Blaire Dimisa, Emery Dunham, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Héctor Flores Jr., Alison Franck, Aenea Ganey, Lily Gilliam, Jordan Greenberg, Avery Hope, Carley Kaufman, Arti Lokaj, Lena Josephine Marano, Ethan Mathias, Sedona Raphael, Jonathan Ronen, Ever Brave Savage, Honor Blue Savage, Brianna Smith, Madison Smith, Jack Sobolewski, Remi Stein, Libby Tatum, Lauren Turner, Sean Verre, Kevin Wang, and Rance Wright.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORWAY’S NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION – MAY 17 AT 9:30PM

A Toast to Norway; A cabaret performance celebrating May 17th!

Join us in celebration of Norway’s National Day, May 17th, with Norwegian artists in New York. We are celebrating Norway’s musical national treasures and songs you might not even know come from Norway and Norwegian artists!

Over 900,000 people have come to America from Norway to explore the American Dream. 2025 is also the celebration of 200 years of organized migration to North America. We will kick off a cultural celebration of Norwegians in New York. Produced by Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla.

Featuring Savannah Bergli, Annette Berning, Timothy Johnson, Ingeborg Kolstad, Jeffrey Kringer, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla, Alexandra Laliberte, and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE COSMO GIRLS – MAY 18 AT 7PM

The Cosmo Girls, New York City’s hottest new girl group, is set to take the stage at the iconic 54 Below for their highly anticipated debut! Directed and produced by Erica Lynn Bridge and Bryan Blaskie (Titanique), The Cosmo Girls, known for their powerhouse vocals, dynamic stage presence, and fierce looks, perform a curated selection of beloved pop songs from female artists across decades with fresh, original arrangements by Blaskie and Bridge. This unforgettable performance promises to be a celebration of girl power paired with electrifying renditions of radio hits reimagined for a modern audience.

At this debut performance, the Cosmo Girls will feature GiGi Amore, Sarah Rose Hackshaw, Lexie McEntire, Brianna Brito Mooney, Rachel Peterson, Melinda Porto, and L’Oréal Roaché.

Don’t miss the chance to come shake it up with Cosmo Girls!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPH C. TOWNSEND: HUMMINGBIRD – MAY 18 AT 9:30PM

“The riveting Joseph C. Townsend, whose emotional commitment to their story is matched only by their vocal prowess with their song.”

–BroadwayWorld

“It isn’t just about the vocal prowess for Joseph, this singing actor takes the storytelling seriously, as though he himself had written the songs he sings.” –BroadwayWorld

Joseph C. Townsend makes a long-awaited solo concert debut with Hummingbird. Hailed as a “Star on The Rise” and “Riveting” with a “soaringly beautiful,” “unimaginable,” “gargantuan voice” by BroadwayWorld, this show-stopping tenor invites you to sit ringside as he takes center stage backed by a little big band, custom arrangements, and fresh, signature spin on songs you know and love. The five foot two, 4.5 octave, big-voiced belting actor promises an evening of showstoppers, storytelling, authenticity, and a musical journey exploring and encapsulating the depths of the human heart.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT May 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE WIZARD AND I: LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ May 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

