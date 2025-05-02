Sierra Boggess and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond including Sierra Boggess, Lee Roy Reams, Lea DeLaria and more!

Noel MacNeal: HEY, THIS WAS REALLY FUN! – MAY 5 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Noel MacNeal (Little Shop of Horrors, “Bear in the Big Blue House,” “Sesame Street,” “Between the Lions,” “Eureeka’s Castle,” “Last Week Tonight”) makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut with Hey, This Was Really Fun! It’s his life and the lessons he’s learned as a little pink bird, a baby dragon, a ninja turtle, a precocious inner-city kid, a lion cub, a profane squirrel, a bear in a big blue house, and on occasion a very big bird. Plus, all the monsters, grouches, talking food, writing, directing, producing, and appearances he’s done along the way. The show will feature a musical mix including Sinatra, Billy Joel, and many favorites from throughout Noel’s career.

Directed by Michael Kirk Lane.

Musical direction by John Bronston.

Featuring Jennifer Barnhart, Weston Chandler Long, Matthew MacNeal, and Fergie Phillipe.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UPTOWN ROYALTY NYC: A CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION – MAY 5 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a night of electrifying salsa and R&B as Uptown Royalty NYC takes the stage at 54 Below for a special Cinco de Mayo celebration!

Founded by the powerhouse husband-and-wife duo Jodi Music & Ron Renaissance, Uptown Royalty NYC blends the soulful sounds of R&B with the high-energy pulse of SALSA, creating a one-of-a-kind musical experience. With performances at Lincoln Center, SOB’s, SummerStage, Brooklyn Museum and more, they bring passion, rhythm, and an unstoppable groove to every show. From classic salsa anthems to re-imagined r&b classics, this dynamic duo will have you dancing all night. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an unforgettable fusion of Latin beats and soul—only at 54 Below!

Featuring the Piel Canela salsa dancers!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ryan Shaw: FROM BROADWAY TO SOUL, FEAT. RAY ANGRY – MAY 6 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“A massive talent with a huge voice” – Billboard

Following his recent highly successful 54 Below solo debut, multi Grammy® nominated Ryan Shaw returns for an encore performance of From Broadway to Soul, an intimate evening of music and storytelling. This show celebrates the release of Ryan and Ray Angry’s new album OFF Broadway, which features soul-inspired contemporary versions of classic Broadway songs spanning seven decades. Featuring songs from Shaw’s roles in Broadway’s Motown The Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as personal favorites by Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with songs by some of the most iconic R&B and soul artists. This one-night-only musical journey transcends genres, blending soul, R&B and Broadway as only Shaw can.

Featuring special guest Ray Angry.

This concert features pianist-composer-producer and solo recording artist Ray Angry, known for his work as a member of The Roots, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, composing television and film scores for award-winning productions, composing major orchestral works, and music directing for and performing with many of today’s top artists.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Join us as award-winning rock composer Zach Spound returns to 54 Below with a concert of world premieres, as well as songs from Leap (NMI/Disney New Voices Award), In This Body (Eugene O’Neill NMTC semifinalist), and a suite from his new musical adaptation of Kafka’s Metamorphosis, Roach. With songs ranging from alt rock to funk to heavy metal, and characters from a giant cockroach composer who lives beneath the Vienna Opera House to an anthropomorphic rock band made up of human organs, don’t miss this one-of-a-kind concert from one of musical theatre’s most daring writers, performed by an all-star cast of Broadway talent!

Directed by Rebecca Kenigsberg.

Featuring Maria Bilbao, Jo Brook, Mike Cefalo, Hannah Elless, Clarissa Marie Ligon, Carrie St. Louis, Brooke Singer, and Michael Williams.

Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Elmo Zapp on bass.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – MAY 7 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold out debut! 54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind…

With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you’ve never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical, Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAKE ME HOME, COUNTRY ODES: A CELEBRATION OF COUNTRY MUSIC – MAY 7 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable night of the greatest hits that country music has to offer! Come and experience the toe-tapping, storytelling tunes of your favorite country artists such as Johnny Cash, Tim McGRaw, the Chicks, and many more.

With an all-star cast of Broadway and regional stars accompanied by a live country band, we’ll be performing a wide array of iconic country tunes from classics like “Jolene” and “Southern Nights” to modern-day hits such as “Your Man” and “Tennessee Whiskey” and everything in between. For any fan of country music, this is a night you won’t want to miss! Produced/music directed by Benjamin Balatbat and directed by Kenedi Chriske.

Featuring EJ Adiele, Marlowe Baker, Joe Castinado, Sami DeVries, Ella Dolynchuk, Andi Maroney, Adam Boggs McDonald, Patrick Newhart, Bradley Nowacek, Aaron Penzel, Kaleb Sells, and Gabi Shiner.

Joined by Mitch Bowers on drums, Thomas E. Carley on bass, Ben Fortunato on guitar, and Morgan Tapp on fiddle.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sierra Boggess – MAY 8-10 & 12 AT 7PM

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess returns to 54 Below with a new evening of songs and stories. Spend an evening with Sierra as she sings the songs that mean the world to her!

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daaé in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, Love Never Dies, and Harmony.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TISCH PURPLE REVUE – MAY 8 AT 9:30PM

Join the Violets That Were as they reflect on our college journey at NYU Tisch through a night of musical theatre! Directed and produced by Leah Davidowitz, The Tisch Purple Revue is sure to make you laugh, cry, and tug on your heartstrings as you watch the next generation of actors grace the stage. Featuring a mix of upcoming graduates as well as alumni, this is a night you won’t wanna miss! Get the inside scoop of what really goes on beyond the Washington Square Park arch and congratulate your hardworking students while doing it!

Music direction by Jenna-Brooke Bellinato.

Featuring Jenna-Brooke Bellinato, Samantha Chu, Leah Davidowitz, Marisa Gonzales, Kendall Grady, Baylee Hughes, Naiomi Israel, Gabriel Joaquin Pupo, Gianna Ray, Liza Suzanna, Emily Trias, and Lison Tunick.

Joined by Artemis Zara Gültekin on violin and Cindy Xu on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – MAY 9 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by George Luton.

Presenters/Improvisers include Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Stefan Schick, and Rob Schiffman.

Also joined by special guest Haven Burton.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MAY 10 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Lianne Marie Dobbs, Kolter Erickson, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Albert Nelthropp, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY – MAY 11 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring Janis Siegel on May 11 only. It’s Mother’s Day with Janis Siegel and the biggest Mother of them all!

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards) and recently joined the cast of the hit off-Broadway Titanique. Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PERSPICACITY: A MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION WITH Andrea Marcovicci – MAY 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Irresistibly captivating presence… to watch Ms. Marcovicci in action is to observe a great singing actress interpreting lyrics with every fiber of her body.” The New York Times

Andrea Marcovicci returns to 54 Below this Mother’s Day with Perspicacity: A Mother’s Day Celebration!

Andrea returns to Broadway’s Living Room with a brand new show filled with her signature wit and a guarantee of a torch song, or two. Focusing on the loving relationship of parent and child, Andrea will offer her unique perspective on this tender journey through story and song. The show will feature music that spans from the American Songbook to several modern day songs, plus a few surprises along the way. With a special guest appearance by MAC, Bistro Award winner, and 54 Below alum, Lauren Fox (The Evolution of Joni Mitchell), this is sure to be a wonderful evening celebrating all things Mom.

Andrea Marcovicci, on film and TV, has laughed with Danny DeVito, tussled with Sir Michael Caine, smooched with Tom Selleck, and received a Golden Globe nomination for her film debut in Martin Ritt’s The Front. She’s played on and off-Broadway, Shakespeare in the Park with Sam Waterston, and sold out Carnegie Hall She’s created over fifty cabaret shows, and many full-cast variety shows across the country. Other noted appearances: The White House, Lincoln Center, and Town Hall. She’s a MABEL, MAC, and BISTRO Award winner. Andrea holds a twenty-five year record run at the Algonquin Hotel, plus forty years at The Gardenia in Hollywood where she performs regularly.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOTHER KNOWS BEST: A MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION – MAY 11 AT 9:30PM

The bond between a mother and her daughter is unlike any other relationship. Join producer Katy Manderfeld, music director Jake Goodman, and their all star cast as they recognize and honor the mothers and daughters of Broadway in Mother Knows Best: A Mother’s Day Celebration! Enjoy a night full of musical moments from some of your favorite shows such as Gypsy, The Light in the Piazza, Hairspray, Mamma Mia!, Waitress, Carrie, and more! There will truly be something for everyone, so grab your mother figure and come on out!

Featuring Ainsley Alrutz, Whitley Armstrong, Anna Barrett, Sabrina Brush, Jonathan Chisolm, Cara Chumbley, Lani Corson, Olivia DeMarco, Ella Dolynchuk, Grace Duncan, Cassidy Ewert, Nicole Ferguson, Gracie Garza Harrison, Kate Glaser, Kayleigh Rose Howard, Langley Leilani, Katy Manderfeld, Georgia Mobley, Molly Oldham, Alex Portaro, Olivia Reiter, Reagan Shook, Carrington Symone, and Chrissa Weir.

Joined by Cat Barker on bass, Jake Goodman on piano, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Ryan Shaw: FROM BROADWAY TO SOUL, FEAT. RAY ANGRY May 6 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! May 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

PERSPICACITY: A MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION WITH Andrea Marcovicci May 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

