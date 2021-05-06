Shoba Narayan Joins Forces With Broadway Stars For BROADWAY FOR EVERY BREATH Virtual Benefit Concert For India

Shoba Narayan (Hamilton) is joining forces with fellow Broadway stars in Broadway for Every Breath, a virtual concert. The special will stream on LoopedLive on May 11 2021 at 8pm PM EST as a benefit for Give India, a nonprofit providing support of oxygen tanks and other critical needs to fight India's Covid Crisis.

"What is happening in India is hitting very close to home. India is suffering and in urgent need of help from the global community. They are in desperate need of resources like vaccines, medical equipment and oxygen. Crematoriums are overflowing and hospitals are maxed out. It is utterly devastating. I urge you to join the Broadway community on May 11 for this concert, and donate what you can, because every bit makes a difference here. When we come together, we can truly change the world."

Narayan is joined by Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress), Tony Nominee Denee Benton (The Great Comet) Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud), Samantha Massell (Fiddler On The Roof), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Glee, Wicked), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton), Brittain Ashford (The Great Comet), and Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful). Additional surprise appearances are expected.

The event takes place on May 11, 2021 8pm EST, streamed on LoopedLive.

Tickets are $20 at https://app.loopedlive.com/broadway-for-every-breath/talent/930597/events/?eventId=3743