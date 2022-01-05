Shereen Pimentel, Gerard Canonico & More to Star in SEASONS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Seasons: A New Musical Song Cycle in concert on January 30, 2022, at 9:45pm.

Seasons is written by up-and-coming California based musical theatre writer Tyler Tafolla and follows six childhood friends, who within the span of six years, will go through some of the milestone seasons of life. They will chase careers, fall in and out of relationships and transition into adulthood. With a mix of nostalgic introspection and 80's rock, Seasons will answer the lifelong question of why seasons of our life must change and why change is good!

The show's exciting concept album was originally released in October of 2020 and features Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Mariah Rose Faith (Mean Girls), Adante Carter (Mean Girls) and others. The concept album has been remastered and will be re-released with Broadway Records and Theatre Barn Records on January 28th, 2022. This concert will serve as a release party for the new edition of the concept album.

The concert edition of Seasons will feature Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Netflix's "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Alex Prakken (Disney's Newsies) and Emerson Steele (Violet).

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

Seasons: A Musical Song-Cycle plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, January 30th 2022, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Seasons is written by up-and-coming California based musical theatre writer Tyler Tafolla and follows six childhood friends, who within the span of six years, will go through some of the milestone seasons of life. They will chase careers, fall in and out of relationships and transition into adulthood. With a mix of nostalgic introspection and 80's rock, Seasons will answer the lifelong question of why seasons of our life must change and why change is good!

The show's exciting concept album was originally released in October of 2020 and features Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Mariah Rose Faith (Mean Girls), Adante Carter (Mean Girls) and others. The concept album has been remastered and will be re-released with Broadway Records and Theatre Barn Records on January 28th, 2022. This concert will serve as a release party for the new edition of the concept album.

The concert edition of Seasons will feature Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Netflix's "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Alex Prakken (Disney's Newsies) and Emerson Steele (Violet).

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

Seasons: A Musical Song-Cycle plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, January 30th 2022, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.