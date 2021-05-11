SheNYC Arts Kicks Off Its 2021 Season With Live Digital Concert This Thursday

SheNYC Arts has announced its 2021 Season Kickoff Concert, Carry On: A Night of Songs and Generational Storytelling. The concert will be live-streamed from Broadway Dance Center on Thursday, May 13th at 8:00pm.

The concert will feature stories of generations of women and how they have impacted the writers and world we live in today. It will feature songs by Ari Conte, Cynthia Meng, Kim Onah, and Angela Sclafani. Sclafani's song will be accompanied by The Broadway Sinfonietta in a never-before-seen music video.

The concert will be directed by Emily Grill, filmed and live-streamed by Full Out Creative, and include a pre-recorded video by Em Char Productions. It will feature additional performances by Sinai Tabak (piano), Beth Callen (guitar), and Emma Claye (vocals).

The performance will remain online through midnight on Sunday, May 16, so those who register for a ticket can watch any time throughout the weekend. Tickets are free but a tax-deductible donation is suggested; all proceeds will benefit the 2021 SheNYC, SheLA, and SheATL Summer Theater Festivals. You can reserve your ticket at www.SheNYCArts.org/carryon.

In 2020, the SheLA, SheNYC, and SheATL Summer Theater Festivals were quick to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by moving all programming to a live-streamed format, one of the only companies in the country to not cancel a single performance during the shutdown. In 2021, the 2020 She plays will return for in-person festivals at the Connelly Theater (SheNYC), The Zephyr Theatre (SheLA), and the Windmill Arts Center (SheATL).

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.