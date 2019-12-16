Shake Rattle & Roll Presents DUELING PIANOS - NEW YEARS ROCKIN' EVE!

Every year, Shake Rattle & Roll rings in the New Year at a sold-out party like none other in NYC!

Why deal with the midtown madness when you can enjoy plenty of parking, table seating, and usher in 2020 far from the chaos of Times Square! A sing-along, dance-along, laugh-along, drink-along party you'll never forget!

The event will be held at The Cellar in Tribeca - 22 Warren St., and will feature an open bar plus the signature Dueling Pianos show, with a midnight champagne toast, and light appetizers. Doors open at 9, the show begins at 10pm.

Tickets to Saturday Night NYC Dueling Pianos shows are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455 and a full performance calendar can be found at http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/ .









