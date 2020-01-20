Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Will Continue to Host Monthly Dueling Pianos Brunches at Patrick's in Times Square
After MONTHS of SOLD OUT shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!
For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.
The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.
2/16 (Valentine's wknd), 3/15 (St Pats wknd) and 4/12 (Easter wknd) are the next three!
Patrick's
259 West 42nd St.
NYC 10036
Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm.
tickets - www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com