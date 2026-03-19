Judy Collins to Perform Farewell Concert SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES: FAREWELL at Town Hall

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins will bring her Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell to New York's Town Hall on Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 8:00PM. Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Six decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century. Tickets are $95, $75, and $55 (plus applicable fees). There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available that include a meet and greet and photo op with Ms. Collins.

Collins is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy's dreamy and sweetly intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, won "Song of the Year” at the 1975 Grammy Awards. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

In 2026, Collins bids adieu to the road with her “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes" Farewell Tour, launching July 4, 2026 and running through 2027—an expansive final run across North America and beyond that gives audiences one last chance to experience her timeless voice and storytelling live. The tour follows a remarkable recent chapter: six new albums released since 2015, the artistic renaissance of Spellbound (her first album of all self-penned songs, nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards), and her 2025 poetry collection Sometimes It's Heaven: Poems of Love, Loss and Redemption—a vivid extension of the honesty and grace that have defined her enduring legacy.