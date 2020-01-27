Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Will Be Hosting Monthly Brunch

Jan. 27, 2020  
After MONTHS of SOLD OUT shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!

For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.

The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

2/16 (Valentine's wknd), 3/15 (St Pats wknd) and 4/12 (Easter wknd) are the next three!

Patrick's

259 West 42nd St.

NYC 10036

Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm.

tickets - www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com




