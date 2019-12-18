See the Full Performance Online of Pissi Myles' THE CHRISTMAS WISH: A THEATRICAL DRAG ROMP

Pissi Myles, the drag performer who made a splash at Trump's impeachment hearing, is making all your Christmas wishes come true! The New Jersey-based entertainer just dropped her holiday special, The Christmas Wish, on YouTube for free as a gift to all of her fans.

Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/rdZpbBoiv64

The fully-staged production, which was filmed live in front of a packed audience at the Triad Theatre in NYC, stars Pissi Myles and Jacklynn Hyde in a theatrical drag romp. Hilarity ensues when the two lonely drag queens convince themselves their

Christmas Eve wish to Santa will come through. As the zany pair decide what to wish for, the two end up learning the true meaning of Christmas means getting exactly what you want.

When asked why she wanted to write and produce a holiday show, Myles said, "I'm the person who wants to start playing Christmas music before Thanksgiving, so I've always wanted to write a holiday show! I also think there's something so pure and

wholesome about holiday stories, it's always a lot of fun finding ways to make Christmas sick and twisted!"

The show features a full score of original parody songs by Myles and is available to stream on YouTube. Even though the video is free to view, there is a Pay-What-You-Can donation link, so don't forget to tip your local drag queen!

Pissi Myles is an accomplished drag comedian, singer, and hostess from Asbury Park, NJ. Always one to make a scene, in 2019 Pissi partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Dawning a red mini dress and

a patriotic updo, Pissi caused a stir on Capital Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. Plus thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and even the queen herself, RuPaul. In addition to her weekly shows in New York City, she continues to produce hilarious parodies, like her viral hit single Babashook. She's performed at the legendary Wigstock and has been featured on Billboard, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post, RuPaul's What's The T Podcast, and more! You can find her at her many monthly and weekly shows and guest appearances throughout NYC, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and NJ. You can also listen to her weekly on the podcast My Spooky Gay Family with her sister Sam Baxter.

For more info see PissiMyles.com





