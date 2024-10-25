See What's Coming Up At Birdland October 28th - November 10th

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland has announced details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running October 28th - November 10th.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Karrin Allyson, Marcello Pellitteri, and Django Reinhardt NY Festival All-Stars with special guests Bruce Harris, Helio Alves, Tatiana Eva-Marie, Ute Lemper and Lucy Yeghiazaryan.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Houston Person Quintet, June Cavlan, and Pasquale Grasso Trio.



Repeat engagements for the rest of the period include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, The Anderson Brothers, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, Birdland Big Band, The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Miki Yamanaka Trio, and Our Sinatra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater: October 28th - November 10th

October 28 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum



October 29 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Henry Mancini

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them every Tuesday in October as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover's type of jazz: this month paying tribute to the great Henry Mancini—composer of such classics as “Moon River,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Pink Panther Theme,” and “Theme From Peter Gunn.”

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 29 – November 2 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/29-31); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/1-2) – Birdland Jazz Club

Karrin Allyson: “A Kiss For Brazil” Release Celebration

Celebrate this legendary vocalist's latest outing, “A Kiss For Brazil”! Karrin Allyson has been nominated for a whopping 5 Grammy awards and lived a tremendous career in music. Her stylistic palette is broad: she has put out records addressing the music of Chopin, Jobim, Coltrane, Parker, Blakey, Ellington, and many others, all with no sign of losing the edge on her artistic daring. 2019's Shoulder to Shoulder reflected upon woman's suffrage, one of history's most important political movements; next, she visited the music of country legend Bonnie Raitt for five nights at Birdland; and last year she brought audiences to Brazil featuring featuring accordionist/pianist Vitor Goncalves, bassist Harvie S, and percussionist Rafael Barata. This led to her latest album, “A Kiss For Brazil,” featuring Brazilian national treasure Rosa Passos—an album whose weeklong release celebration will take us from the end of October into November at Birdland.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 30 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 30 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Sam Raderman

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week, catch Sam Raderman.

*Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 31 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 1 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 1-3 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Houston Person Quintet

The 88 year-old jazz legend Houston Person has NOT slowed down. In fact, with one or two scattered exceptions, Person has continued to release at least one record per year as a leader for the past nearly 60 years. A jazz lover's jazzman, this great artist plays from his soul with a great mastery of affect, technique, and style. He has served as a sideman for Etta Jones (15 recordings), Joey Defrancesco, Ron Carter, Horace Silver, Richard “Groove” Holmes, and too many others to name. This engagement is sure to be as swinging, blues-soaked, and robust as ever. Don't miss!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 2 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Miki Yamanaka Trio

One of the best jazz piano players working in New York today, Miki Yamanaka is the favorite of Antonio Hart, Roxy Coss, Larry Goldings, Frank Lacy, Philip Harper and plenty of other revered musicians. Her powerful and elegant style is deeply rooted in the tradition of jazz piano while extending far beyond mere cliches. During the pandemic, Miki launched Miki's Mood, which became a popular livestream series from her apartment featuring husband and frequent collaborator Jimmy MacBride on drums with a host of New York's most amazing musicians joining in. She released Miki in 2018 (Cellar Live), Human Dust Suite in 2020 (Outside In), and Stairway to the Stars in 2021 (Outside In) featuring the great bassist Orlando Le Fleming and modern saxophone legend Mark Turner. Her latest album was released September 2023: a trio recording entitled Shades of Rainbow.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 3 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Marcello Pellitteri: Benefit for The Veronica Pellitteri Memorial Fund

Drummer Marcello Pellitteri's long tenure in music has seen him perform on over 100 recordings; in concert at venues such as Radio City Music Hall, The White House, and Boston Symphony Hall; and with music luminaries Joe Henderson, Jon Hendricks, Miroslav Vitous, and Paquito D'Rivera. A teacher at the iconic Berklee College of Music for nearly 35 years, Pellitteri's record of service in music is vast. In this special annual engagement at Birdland, he plays in honor of his daughter, Veronica, who passed unexpectedly in October 2014. A Memorial Fund has been named in her honor at LaGuardia High School of Music and her Art in New York City—where she trained as a vocalist—to benefit young musicians in their studies. This benefit concert, from which proceeds are given to that fund, is dedicated to her.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 3 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum



November 4 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Our Sinatra: A Musical Celebration

Our Sinatra returns to Birdland to celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra. Three performers playfully interact with one another, sharing their joy and passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Sinatra, individually and in combination, taking the audience back to relive memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor. The show covers Sinatra's entire musical cannon from the classic ballads of the ‘40s to the saloon and torch songs, the ‘50s and ‘60s swingers and the all-time hits. Our Sinatra steers clear of imitation and impersonation as these accomplished performers deliver the great music of Sinatra. The New York Times calls Our Sinatra “an utterly winning tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes” and “superior entertainment.” After two sold-out national tours, and a recent successful limited engagement at the Birdland, Our Sinatra will celebrate 1500 performances Off Broadway and its 25th anniversary. Directed by Kurt Stamm, the production team also includes Richard Maltby, Jr. (Production Supervisor).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5-9 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/5-7); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/8-9) – Birdland Jazz Club

Django Reinhardt NY Festival All Stars: 25th Anniversary with Special Guests: Bruce Harris, Helio Alves, Tatiana Eva-Marie, Ute Lemper and Lucy Yeghiazaryan

Gypsy jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt's unmistakable sound has made him an icon for a wide range of luminaries: everyone from Carlos Santana to Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix to Willie Nelson. What began as a tribute performance at Birdland in 1999 has developed into the annual Django Reinhardt NY Festival, now in its 25th year. For this year's festival, legendary violinist/guitarist Dorado Schmitt brings his two sons—the virtuosos Samson and Amati Schmitt—to perform with him in what is sure to be a series of show-stopping performances. Joined by Francko Mehrstein on rhythm guitar, Gino Roman on bass, and accordionist Ludovic Beier, the group have performed across the world at the San Francisco Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and 24 years at Birdland. They will be joined by an all-star list of special guests, including Bruce Harris (trumpet, 11/15), Helio Alves (piano, 11/6), Tatiana Eva-Marie (vocals, 11/7), Ute Lemper (vocals, 11/8), Lucy Yeghiazaryan (vocals, 11/9). This is a week not to miss!

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

A Portrait of June Cavlan

An indisputable talent among the new voices singing standards today, the hypnotizing June Cavlan presents her debut album, “A Portrait of June” (La Reserve). Since her move to New York in 2023, she has been welcomed by leaders in the straight-ahead scene such as Emmet Cohen, Bryan Carter, and Benny Benack III. June's accomplishments have been plentiful: her vocal trio The Sunhouse Singers, rounded out by award-winning singers Joie Bianco and Kate Kortum, has been featured on “Emmet's Place”; June herself has presented her music on PIX11 New York; Luciana Souza, the Grammy-winning Brazilian vocalist, has called June “someone to watch”; and her videos have garnered her nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok and even the attention of music superstar SZA. Only 23 years old, she won four years' worth of prestigious student music awards from Downbeat Magazine and YoungArts. Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, and Barbra Streisand, June's debut effort showcases her skills in arranging, composing, and improvisation—in addition to her incredible vocal prowess.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 6 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 6 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Pasquale Grasso

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week, catch Pasquale Grasso. *Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 7 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 7-10 (Thursday-Sunday) 11/7: 8:30 PM, 11/8-10: 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Pasquale Grasso Trio

Praised by Pat Metheny as “maybe the best jazz guitar player I've heard in my entire life,” the stunning guitarist Pasquale Grasso is one of the most beautiful and innovative musical voices of a generation. Grasso's eloquent classical technique, jazz phrasing, bebop rhythms and nimble fret fireworks have distinguished him as a celebrated 21st century virtuoso. He has recorded 11 albums on the Sony Masterworks label, showcasing Grasso in solo-guitar format; and he performed on the 2x-Grammy-winning Samara Joy's two recordings, Linger Awhile and Samara Joy.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 8 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 9 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Miki Yamanaka Trio

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 10 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum

