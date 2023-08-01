See Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman and Bass Player Mary Ann McSweeney Live at Birdland Theater

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Tony Award-winning actress and singer Cady Huffman and Jazz and Broadway bass player Mary Ann McSweeney in “Just Play” on Thursday, August 31 at 8:30 PM. Cady and Mary Ann are two veteran performers who love playing music. “Just Play” explains their need to come together and perform together during the pandemic, and what they discovered along the way. Combining voice with bass, and whatever else strikes their fancy, the duo will pirouette from Peggy Lee to Jimi Hendrix, with a promise that nothing is off-limits. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Cady Huffman started playing the euphonium in third grade, eventually putting it aside in favor of high kicks and belting out show tunes. In recent years she has taught herself the ukulele, couching the high kicks and refining her vocals to include her softer side. Influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and Blossom Dearie, she infuses her music with a huge heart, humor and megawatt smile. Ms. Huffman won the 2001 Tony Award as “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for playing “Ulla” in The Producers on Broadway. She was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for “Best Featured Actress in a Play “for The Nance, and nominated for a Tony Award for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for The Will Rogers Follies. She also appeared on Broadway in La Cage Aux Folles, Steel Pier, Dame Edna: The Royal Tour, and Big Deal, which was the final show directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse.

Mary Ann McSweeney has played bass with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Joanne Brackeen, Lee Konitz, Gil Goldstein, and Bucky Pizzarelli. She has also played for famous conductors, Leonard Bernstein, Lalo Schifrin, and John Williams. As a freelance bassist she has played 45 different Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. She continues to compose and arrange music for her Urban Fado Project and is looking forward to recording her Urban Fado Project II.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Cady Huffman and Mary Ann McSweeney in “Just Play” on Thursday, August 31 at 8:30 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

------------------------------------------------------



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city’s post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

August 7 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch – “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael”

Vocalist Klea Blackhurst and singer/pianist Billy Stritch return in their acclaimed show “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael.” The duo has mined the Carmichael catalog to unearth lesser-known gems as well as beloved treasures such as “Skylark,” “Georgia on My Mind” and “Stardust.” You won't want to miss this “remarkably entertaining show with all the Heart and Soul of the legendary composer himself” (Theatre Scene). Blackhurst is an actress, singer and comedienne known for her award-winning tribute to Ethel Merman, Everything the Traffic Will Allow. She starred in Hazel during its world premiere production at Drury Lane in Chicago, as Dolly Levi in the highly acclaimed 50th Anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! at The Goodspeed Opera House, and as Miss Lemon in The Nutty Professor, directed by Jerry Lewis and featuring a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes. She’s performed with symphony orchestras and in theatrical productions across the country and abroad including the London Palladium presentation of Jerry Herman’s Broadway with Angela Lansbury, Carnegie Hall, and The Chicago Humanities Festival. Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza Minnelli, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony’s pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country. Billy also serves as musical director for such leading vocalists as Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Linda Lavin. He has recorded five solo CDs and his latest CD release “Billy’s Place” (Club44 Records).

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

August 14 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Matt Baker & Luke Hawkins – “The Buddy Boys Take Birdland”

Join jazz pianist Matt Baker and tapper/singer Luke Hawkins, along with a few talented friends for an exciting night of music, magic and a little mayhem. Matt Baker performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally as a bandleader and sideman and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland. In 2019 Matt premiered his new project “A Rhapsody of Gershwin,” presenting a new spin on the music of one of America’s most celebrated composers. Baker’s sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift, Tierney Sutton, and Judy Collins. He won the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition. Luke Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick, Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him at The Hollywood Bowl, La Seine Musicale in Paris, the Palladium in London, and more. Luke’s theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel (NYC) and Joya(Cancun, Mexico) as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. His TV and film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, “Gossip Girl,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Colbert Report,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Annie Live.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

August 17 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Joie Bianco and Friends

After two sold-out solo performances, “Joie Bianco and Friends” makes a comeback to showcase Bianco’s own arrangements of favorite standards, debuting vocal trio/duo arrangements as well as debuting some of her original lyrics. Bianco will be joined by talented musicians and friends she’s befriended during her four years of music school. With Eric Stern on piano, Blake Aldridge on bass and Henry Mohr on drums, hear Joie’s take on sassy up-tempos, the blues, and heart-wrenching ballads as a vehicle to tell stories from a young woman’s perspective on life. Bianco is a 22 year-old jazz singer from NYC and recently received her degree in jazz vocal performance at the University of Miami, Frost School of Music. Joie has appeared in many of NYC’s jazz and cabaret clubs, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland and Carnegie Hall. Joie was the 2019 winner in the jazz vocal category in Young Arts, and the recipient of the 2023 DownBeat Student Music Award for Best Solo Jazz Vocalist. Stephen Holden of The New York Times referred to her as a “prodigious discovery.”

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

August 21 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Wendy Moten

Nashville vocalist Wendy Moten – best known for her 2021 run on NBC’s “The Voice” – returns to the venue following her sold-out debut at Birdland last May and a six-show engagement at Birdland Theater that fall. This performance will feature compositions from Richard Whiting to the Queen of Soul. Most recently Wendy made another appearance on “The Voice” to perform with CeeLo Green for Blake Shelton’s final show. Wendy’s new single “Don’t Give Up” was released earlier this year. At Birdland, she will be joined by Mike Ricchiuti on keyboards, Brian Delaney on drums, David M. Santos on bass, and Paul Livant on guitar. Wendy Moten is a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music business as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm during her remarkable run on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021. She turned all four judges chairs during her blind audition and ended up as a finalist. A native of Memphis, Wendy sang Pop/R&B on a major label in the ‘90s, then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She has recorded duets with Michael McDonald, Julio Iglesias, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’, Buddy Guy, Paul Brown, John Oates, and others. Wendy has performed as a solo artist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and recently with Blake Shelton.

$50 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

August 28 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Cashino with Susie Mosher and John Boswell

​​“Cashino,” the long-running LA and NYC cult hit, stars Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell as Pepper Cole and Johnny Niagra in a special concert version of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show. “Cashino” began in the early 2000s with a series of short films about the lives of two legendary singers and their continuing struggle to become internet entrepreneurs. Since then, Johnny and Pepper have entertained audiences on both coasts with high energy, high strung and emotionally charged live sets. Known for seamlessly blending ‘80s pop/rock with classic show tunes, medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler on the Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” After 10 years of vocal rest, Johnny and Pepper are back and ready to rock your world! Pianist John Boswell has served as musical director for Judy Collins, Andy Williams, Bob Newhart, Faith Prince, Carmen Cusack, and more. John played the role of “Moose” in the national tour of Crazy for You and has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Today Show,” “General Hospital” and was the piano playing hands of Nancy McKeon on “The Facts of Life.” Susie Mosher has been performing professionally since she was sixteen in the west coast premiere of Godspell. Nightclubs, theater, television and movies have been along her checkered path, including films View from the Top, It’s Pat, and The Wedding Planner. She has been seen on TV in “Beverly Hills 90210,” “The L Word,” and “Nurse Jackie.” Susie played Prudy Pingleton in Hairspray for the last two years of its run on Broadway.

$35 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum