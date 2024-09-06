See Santino Fontana, WRITE OUT LOUD & More Next Week At 54

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 6, FEAT. Bradley Gibson & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 7PM

Write Out Loud is back for its SIXTH year at 54 Below! This annual celebration of new musical theatre writers is hosted by Team Write Out Loud, and produced by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team — Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess- The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy. The evening is music directed by Alex “Goldie” Golden (The Notebook).

This evening of new music will feature the work of our 2024 contest winners and finalists; and a full cast of New York theatre's finest!

Featuring Karl Amundson, Mike Cefalo, Cara Rose DiPietro, Bradley Gibson, Hawley Gould,

F Michael Haynie, Danielle Hope, Savy Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Emily Kristen Morris, Akira Sky, Sis Thee Doll, and Cherry Torres.

Past Write Out Loud winners include: Matt Copley, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Matthew Peña, Emmet Smith, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Veronica Mansour, abs wilson, Callum Shannon, Kat O'Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, and Kenny Youch.

Watch performances from Volumes 1-5 here! And listen to all Write Out Loud winning singles on Spotify (370K Monthly Listeners).

Past Performers Include: Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Jaime Lyn Beatty (Team Starkid), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Bebe Browning, Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Lissa deGuzman (Wicked), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Jeff Heimbrock (Wicked), Janet Krupin (Bring It On), Danny Marin, Bailey McCall (Waitress), Artemis Montague, JJ Niemann (Back to the Future), Emmet Smith, Jake David Smith (Between the Lines), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Dani Wade (Mean Girls), & Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar). Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between the Lines), Madison Deadman, Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Freaky Friday), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin, In the Heights), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill), Hannah Kloepfer, Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Izzy McCalla (The Prom, Disney's Aladdin), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Marina Pires (How to Dance in Ohio), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Heath Saunders (Company), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Gabe Violett (“The Voice”), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Eleri Ward, Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CELEBRATING DIVERSITY IN THEATRE: A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an incredible evening highlighting the importance of representation in theater! In an unforgettable celebration of shows such as Miss Saigon, Hamilton, Disney's The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, In the Heights, and more, experience the works of POC writers and performers that helped bring some of Broadway's beloved roles to life. Produced by Alyssa Wong and featuring stars from Disney's The Lion King, Harmony, Merrily We Roll Along, KPOP, and more, this is a concert that no theater lover should miss! Music direction by Jason Belanger (Hell's Kitchen).

Featuring Isaiah Baston, Leana Rae Concepcion, Sierra Fermin, Chris Fukuda, Amy Keum, Lauren A. Marchand, Mehret Marsh, Steven Telsey, Alyssa Wong, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Eitan Prouser on guitar, Jaidev Rishiyur on bass, and Brendan Rorke on drums.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY- PART SEVEN, FEAT. Joe Iconis & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7PM

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway is back!!!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by the host of the podcast, Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, Robert W. Schneider and Backstage Babble's Charles Kirsch, and music directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Klea Blackhurst, LaDonna Burns, Mary Callanan, Douglas J. Cohen, Robert Cuccioli, Michael Thomas Holmes, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, Aaron Jackson, Amy Jo Jackson, Jillian Louis, Bianca Marroquín, Karen Mason, Lisa Dawn Miller, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll, Christine Pedi, Eve Plumb, Steve Ross, Amy Spanger, and Jim Walton.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PEN & PIANO: THE SONGS OF Sara Bareilles & Sir Elton John – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Elton John and Sara Bareilles will not appear at this performance

Following the hit performance of Together or Apart: The Songs of Menken and Schwartz, producers Rhys Samuel Washington and Hannah Stein will present a cast of talented performers celebrating another set of iconic writers.

Pen & Piano will fête Sara Bareilles and Elton John, who have graced the Broadway stage and the Billboard Hot 100 with their emotional and dynamic songs. Sir Elton John and Sara Bareilles use the power of their pens and pianos to delight, creating crowd pleasers like “Brave,” “Don't Go Breaking My Heart,” “Love Song,” and “Tiny Dancer.” Enjoy this fabulous night with us as 54 Below celebrates their brilliance, in a concert featuring songs from Little Voice, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Disney's The Lion King, Waitress, and more! Music direction by Michael Louis Curcio.

Featuring Madison Alexander, Giuliana Augello, Steven Bennett, Keara Byron, Hannah Cullagh, Kyle Dalsimer, Logan Geddes, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Elias Husiak, Burke Hutchinson, Ava Julia, Elizah Knight, Dory Lorenz, AnnaJo Lubasi, Sushma Saha, Joe Serafini, St. Sara Speax, Tristan Tierney, Rhys Samuel Washington, and Amanda Xander.

Joined by Michael Louis Curcio on piano and Ryan Sheehan on guitar.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A new show made up entirely of YOUR requests.

Yes, you read that right. With a new format never before tried at 54 Below, Tony winner Santino Fontana will be back at the microphone September 11, 12, 13, and 14!

Buy a ticket to one (or more) of Fontana's performances and you will have the opportunity to make up to five song requests. Each night's show will be made up entirely of that audience's requests. This direct-to-consumer model is sure to be either epically thrilling and spontaneous…or a disaster…buy a ticket to watch it all go down and have pretty great odds of your song being sung. Although not everyone's choices will be included, we promise the only songs sung will be ones chosen from that evening's ticket buyers.

Purchase your tickets now to make your requests early and raise its chances of being performed!

All ticket buyers will receive an email prior to the show with a link where they can make their requests. One link per order.

Featuring Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper on Sep 11 only, Erika Henningsen on Sep 12 only, Tony Award nominees Reg Rogers and Andy Grotelueschen on Sep 13 only, and Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin on Sep 14 only.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards.

He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences saw him on the most recent season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and recognize him from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Shades of Blue,” “Mozart In The Jungle,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Royal Pains,” “Nurse Jackie,” and more.

His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his Off-Broadway performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook, he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail. @santinofontana

$89.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $150 premium seating (includes $15 in fees) - $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS HISTORY 102: SOPHOMORE YEAR – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Do you know what Eva Perón, Annie Oakley, and Aaron Burr all have in common? They probably never sang in real life. But that hasn't stopped us from portraying them as belting, screlting, and ballading versions of themselves for centuries.

History class is BACK in session! After a successful first installment, we're hitting the books again in a celebration of some of the most iconic portrayals of real people from history, culture, and politics: featuring selections from Evita, Six, Ragtime, Children of Eden, and more! Songs will include “Beautiful City,” “Unworthy of Your Love,” “Buenos Aires,” “Some People,” and more musical theater pieces from the POV of historical figures.

Produced and directed by Aidy McKeon and Courtney Anne Nelson (54 Sings History 101 and more), with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Lara Allison, Kelsey Bentz, Andy Donnelly, Hannah Ellowitz, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Sydney McQueen Fieseler, Randie Ford, Mia Goodman, Aiyana Greene, Kirstin Henry, Katie Jordan, Alexa Joseph, Sami Kennett, Ally Massey, Aidy McKeon, Andryi Nahirniak, Courtney Anne Nelson, Abigail Tucker, Jay Wade, and Hallie Walker.

Joined by Alex Alfaro on drums, Canaan J. Harris on piano, and Joseph Thor on bass.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 9TH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA – SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Looking to avenge last year's defeat, Team Yale will summon some of its formidable musical theater resources to fight Team Harvard in The 9th Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata. This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 5-2-1. Last year Harvard scored their second win, in a 32-31 point nail biter.

Derek Speedy returns as the Harvard team captain, and Josh Rosenblum is coming back as the Yale music director. More participants will be announced as the date approaches. Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don't have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don't have to be affiliated with either school to love The Harvard-Yale Cantata.

The Harvard performers include Ian Chan, Natalie Choo, Elio Kennedy-Yoon, Ashley LaLonde, Henry Lynch, Lindsay McAuliffe, Maddy Ranalli, Sarah Rossman, Derek Speedy, and more stars to be announced!

The Harvard songwriters include Tony Award winner Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story, etc.), Ian Chan (1776 rehearsal pianist, 2-time Eugene O'Neill National Theater Conference semi-finalist), and Sarah Rossman (Itchin' for an Itch at Williamstown and The Emperor's New Clothes at ART).

The Yale performers include Alaina Anderson, Sara Armstrong, Shannon Barr, Kira Berman, Sam Bolen, Serena Feniger, Amy Justman, Joanne Lessner, Lauren Marut, Isabelle Millman, KG Montes, Aditi Narayanan, Ava-Riley-Miles, Joshua Rosenblum, Craig Rubano, Sarah Shapiro, Lori-Ann Wynter, and more stars to be announced!

The Yale songwriters include Brittney Benton (current Yale student), Peter Foley (The Hidden Sky, The Names We Gave Him), Michael Gore (Oscar winner, Fame), Tony Award winner Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Disney's Frozen), Joshua Rosenblum (Fermat's Last Tango, Einstein's Dreams, Faculty at Yale), and Tony Award winner Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! FEAT. Antonio Cipriano & MORE – SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

Produced by Haley Keizur.

This edition of Now That's What I Call Broadway will feature a spooky twist; as we hit the first notes on the evening of Friday the 13th, songs from fan favorite Broadway hits like Wicked, Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd, and Mean Girls will create a witchy tone; think feminine mystique, full moons, empowerment, like this year's Halloween collection at Michaels. A night lifting up our Lydia Deetzes, Wednesday Addamses and Janis Sarkisians will be sure to set the mood and manifestations for the perfect theatrical fall.

Featuring Lily Burka, Antonio Cipriano, Ben Clark, Emmy Daniels, Mary Beth Donahoe, Danielle Kelsey, Gracie Kendall, Ashley LaLonde, Chessa Metz, Steven Isaac Rice, Nevada Riley, Jenna Lea Rosen, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON! – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 1PM

We're bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, arranger, and host Rashad McPherson, you'll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul. Hosted by Melody A. Betts.

Featuring Jay Copeland, Elijah Ahmad Lewis (EAL), and Cristina Raé.

Joined by Rashad McPherson on piano, Criston Oates on bass, Sherrod Barnes on guitar, and Shawn Dustin on drums.

Also joined by supporting vocalists Elliot Alguilar, Crystal Fauntleroy, Jazmin McCray, and Alexis Tidwell.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 2000S TV TOP BOPS: 2ND EDITION – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Dreaming of the Disney Channel days? Nostalgic for Nickelodeon? Join us at 54 Below for the ultimate challenge of the channels, including other TV hits from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Schmigadoon,” “Julie and the Phantoms,” and so much more! Produced by Julie Biancheri.

Featuring Aja Simone Baitey, Nicholas Barrón, Swayam Bhatia, Ian Dembek, Desmond Luis Edwards, Tyler Irwin, London Riley Keller, Madison Kopec, Gabbi Mack, Clark Mantilla, Noah McKane, Morgan Paige, Kaden Potak, Monica Danae Ricketts, Christopher Salvaggio, Katie Trumbull, Joshua Turchin, Chloë Wendler, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY LEGEND LaChanze BENEFITTING 54 BELOW – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7PM

Tony Award winner LaChanze makes a dazzling 54 Below return with a joyous and thrilling show. Armed with a gift for dramatic storytelling and a sultry vocal dexterity, LaChanze brings her powerful mezzo-soprano and commanding stage presence to Broadway's Living Room for an intimate one-night only event to benefit 54 Below.

The acclaimed performer will present an exhilarating and electrifying new concert featuring music from her celebrated four-decade career, as well as beloved Broadway classics, Great American Songbook standards, personal favorites, and more.

Known for bringing women of complexity and triumph into the cultural lexicon, LaChanze won hearts—and a Tony Award—for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple. She also originated the role of Ti Moune in Once on This Island (Tony Award nomination) and starred as Wiletta in Alice Childress' historic play, Trouble In Mind (Tony Award nomination) in 2021. Other notable stage performances include roles in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), A Christmas Carol, The Secret Life of Bees, If/Then, The Wiz, Ragtime, Uptown… It's Hot!, and Dreamgirls.

On screen, she has delivered memorable roles in both TV and film including: “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise (Emmy Award), Melinda, The Help, HBO's “The Night Of,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Fight,” “Sex And The City,” and Disney animated feature film Hercules among other titles.

LaChanze has been hailed as “magnetic” by The New York Times, “irresistible” by The Washington Post, “compelling” by The New Yorker, “dazzling” by Variety and “bright and ebullient” by The Los Angeles Times. The San Francisco Chronicle said, “the beaming, warm-toned LaChanze is a buoyantly upbeat delight.”

All benefit tickets include a three-course dinner and open bar. Premium ticket buyers will be invited to a special post-show meet and greet with LaChanze.

A special menu has been created. It includes delicacies such as Braised Short Rib, Grilled Norwegian Steelhead Trout, Duke de Leche Cream Puff, and Black Forest Cake. For the full list, LaChanze#benefitmenu24" target="_blank">click here.

Bar Seats: $125 each, $60 tax deductible. Bar Rail Seats: $250 each, $185 tax deductible. Main Dining Room Seats: $500 each, $435 tax deductible. Premium Seats: $1,250 each, $1,185 tax deductible.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

