TRIPLE THREAT Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Bella DiNapoli, Alyssa Wray, Hatty Ryan King and more in Triple Threat: Celebrating Maggie Rogers, Gracie Abrams, & Lizzy McAlpine on Tuesday, April 29th at 9:30pm.

Triple Threat is where Broadway’s brightest collide with the sounds of the world’s most iconic artists in a genre-bending celebration of connection, storytelling, and reinvention. Each edition of this bold concert series brings together a trio of legendary artists—linked by vibe, aesthetic, or sound—and reimagines their most beloved songs through the voices of today’s rising stars of the stage. It’s more than a concert—it’s a love letter to music and the moments that make us feel.

This inaugural edition is a first-time collaboration between Kate Coffey (The Angel Makers off-Broadway and veteran 54 Below producer) and Afterthought Productions, founded by music director Aidan S. Wells, whose imaginative arrangements breathe new life into the indie-pop canon. Together, they launch this boundary-pushing series with a night devoted to the raw emotion and haunting beauty of Maggie Rogers, Gracie Abrams, and Lizzy McAlpine.

The Triple Threat debut boasts a cast of vocal powerhouses and rising stars from stage and screen, each bringing their own artistry to the indie-pop canon. To highlight a few, kicking things off is Bella DeNapoli, a standout from The Voice Season 21, whose soulful sound and magnetic presence lit up Team Ariana. She’s joined by Alyssa Wray, whose powerhouse vocals and emotional depth made her a fan favorite on American Idol Season 19. Dariana Mullen, currently making her Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby as a Jordan Baker/Myrtle Wilson cover, adds elegance and edge to the lineup.

Gabriella Joy, seen on the national tour of The Color Purple and a 54 Below fan favorite, brings a rich, resonant voice and a grounded, expressive performance style. Veronica Stern, fresh off starring as Anya in the national tour of Anastasia and appearing in the North American tour of Les Misérables, brings theatrical finesse and heartfelt storytelling to the stage. Hatty Ryan King, currently touring nationally as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, lends her crystalline vocals and emotional vulnerability to the night’s lineup. And Cara Rose DiPietro, a social media starlet who has graced cabaret and regional stages alike—frequently praised for her comedic timing and standout vocals.

Rounding out this incredible group is Maddie Bryan, Rachel Croom (Indie recording artist), Lexxi Frilles, Lyda Jade Harlan (Anastasia at Bucks County Playhouse), Sarah Isola (Emojiland national tour), Brenna Patzer, Isa Rodriguez (We Foxes by Ryan Scott Oliver) and Owen Claire Smith (“FBI: Most Wanted” on CBS).

Together, this cast reimagines the music of Maggie Rogers, Gracie Abrams, and Lizzy McAlpine through a Broadway lens—blending raw passion, intimate storytelling, and vocal fireworks in a one night-only concert that promises to leave you breathless.

With a rotating cast of powerhouse performers and a concept that blends the intimacy of a singer-songwriter circle with the theatricality of a Broadway concert, Triple Threat is here to captivate—and this debut promises to leave audiences spellbound.

Maggie, Rogers, Gracie Abrams, and Lizzy McAlpine will not appear at this performance.

Comments